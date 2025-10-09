I've always struggled with salmon; I only started adding it to my rotation about eight months ago. Every bite needs to be perfectly cooked, or I simply won't enjoy it. All that to say, it's a testament to how good this roasted salmon is that it ranks number two in my line-up. The celery root purée adds another dimension of flavor, and you simply can't go wrong with the addition of broccoli. I loved this dish so much, I forgot to take a photo of the finished product.