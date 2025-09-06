I Finally Got My Biomarkers Tested (& Why You Should, Too)
I’ve always considered myself healthy: I work out, I eat my veggies, I take my supplements, and I book my physical annually. But if I’m being honest, those 5-minute doctor visits feel a little underwhelming.
A healthcare professional checks your blood pressure and runs a quick cholesterol test before sending you out the door with a “you’re fine.” But fine doesn’t tell you if something’s brewing under the surface, such as hormone imbalances, nutrient deficiencies, or inflammation.
That’s the idea behind the EverlyWell 360 Full Body Test, a test that measures 83 biomarkers across six key areas of health to give you an inside look to your well-being.
Earlier this month, I was given the chance to test out the service for free. Typically $349 annually—or the equivalent of $29 per month—this full-body check-up provides a deep dive into your health with actionable insights from a healthcare professional. Here's what I learned.
Step one: Signing up was the easiest part
I’ll admit, I was bracing for a headache. Medical testing usually involves phone calls, paperwork, and way too many hold lines. Instead, signing up on EverlyWell’s website took five minutes tops.
The portal walked me through the onboarding process, where I could schedule a lab appointment at a Quest Diagnostics near me (which, conveniently, was five minutes away). Note: This service is not available to those based in New York or certain areas with testing limitations.
For those who wake up hungry, I recommend grabbing an early time slot since the test requires 9 to 12 hours of fasting beforehand.
Step two: The blood draw
Here’s the part that makes most people squirm: the blood work. Quest Diagnostics was spotless and professional, and I was in the chair within minutes.
My nurse was kind, efficient, and somehow managed to make the whole thing feel low-stakes, even when she mentioned we’d be filling eight vials.
To be fair, I’m not the world’s bravest blood donor. My track record involves getting woozy at every draw. And yes, I did feel lightheaded this time, too.
But my nurse had tricks: deep breathing, fake coughing (which sounds ridiculous, but it works), and talking me through the process until I felt steady again.
Fifteen minutes later, I walked out with a Band-Aid on my arm, a urine sample in their hands, and a mental gold star for adulting before breakfast.
Step three: Results that actually make sense
Within a few days, the results trickled into my Quest account and then synced into my EverlyWell dashboard. Here I had an easy-to-read breakdown of everything happening inside me.
The test spans six categories:
- Heart & metabolic health
- Hormones & female health
- Immune system & blood cells
- Inflammation & autoimmunity
- Liver, kidney & bladder health
- Nutritional markers
Each marker came with a clear explanation: what it means, why it matters, and whether my result fell in the “optimal” range. No Googling required or medical jargon that I had to decode.
EverlyWell also calculates a WellScore based on your testing results and biological age, which is essentially the equivalent of your health GPA.
Along with my score—an 84—I received a personalized Care Plan, complete with nutrition, supplement, and lifestyle recommendations tailored to my data.
Instead of feeling like I had 83 problems to solve, I walked away with a roadmap to improving my WellScore over time.
Step four: Talking with a healthcare professional
After my results came in, I was a little alarmed to see 10 markers requiring review. I quickly booked a 30-minute video call with an EverlyWell provider.
When we connected, my healthcare provider didn’t just skim my labs. She’d clearly reviewed my file and came prepared with insights. She asked about my health history, what I wanted to get out of the test, and even dug into lifestyle details I wouldn’t have thought to mention to my typical doctor.
For example, my cortisol was elevated. Instead of declaring me “stressed” and moving on, she asked what I’d been up to before testing. I’d just returned from hiking at high elevation in Colorado.
She explained how altitude, exercise, and even certain meds can temporarily skew both cortisol and calcium levels (which were also showing up out of range). That kind of context made me feel seen as a whole person, not just a data point.
What I learned (& why I’d do it again)
EverlyWell 360 didn’t just tell me my numbers. It told me what to do about them. I got clarity on my hormones, nutrition, and cholesterol, plus tangible steps I can take right now—like adjusting my supplement stack, tweaking my diet, and retesting certain markers down the road.
The combo of advanced testing with a human provider who actually listens? That’s not something I’ve gotten from my annual physicals. Honestly, this experience made me realize how little I usually learn from those “everything looks fine” checkups.
The takeaway
If you’re serious about optimizing your health or just want to stop playing guessing games with your body, the EverlyWell 360 Full Body Test is worth it. It’s like a health upgrade that goes beyond the basics, offering early detection, condition monitoring, and personalized guidance you can actually use.