10 Healthy Fall Dinner Ideas That Can Be Made In 5 Minutes Or Less

One of my favorite fast fall recipes is whole wheat pumpkin fusilli pasta, and it really takes only about 10 to 12 minutes to prepare. On one burner I boil water and cook the pasta (whole wheat Trader Joe's fusilli, nothing fancy!). On another burner I make the sauce, and it looks something like this: I sauté about ½ cup of pre-chopped onions + 1 tbsp. minced garlic in a little bit of extra-virgin olive oil for about 1 to 2 minutes. Then I add in a can of organic pumpkin purée with a little bit of water. Lastly I load in the spices! Thyme, oregano, cinnamon, nutmeg, and garlic powder are my go-to's. When the pasta is cooked, I drain the water and add it to the sauce while it's still on the burner and let it heat together for about a minute. If you like a thinner sauce, simply add a bit more water versus if you like a thicker sauce, let it cook for an extra minute or two so the water can boil out. Finally, combine and sprinkle some Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast if you'd like to keep it vegan) and enjoy!

—Leah Silberman, R.D., founder of Tovita Nutrition