You Don't Always Have To Apologize. Here's When You Should — And When You Shouldn't

The time to apologize is when we are genuinely sorry for our behavior, and we plan on doing whatever inner work we need to do to not repeat whatever we did that was hurtful. Genuine apologies are loving to the other person, but they're also loving to ourselves—in fact, they are actually more for our own benefit, as they are good for the soul. We are here on the planet to evolve in our ability to love, and since a sincere apology is loving, it makes us feel full and peaceful inside. A sincere apology is soul food.