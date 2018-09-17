You Don't Always Have To Apologize. Here's When You Should — And When You Shouldn't

Growing up, my mother was frequently angry. I never actually knew what she was angry about, but when she was, I learned to just apologize. Apologies, at least from what I observed, seemed to placate the situation. Over time, I began internalizing a belief that my parents' feelings were essentially my fault. It took me many years to learn that I didn't always have to apologize, and that, in fact, there is a big difference between saying sorry for doing something hurtful to someone and saying sorry just because another person is upset and blaming me for it.

We're in the midst of a movement against "overapologizing"—especially for women, who tend to apologize more often than men because they have a lower threshold for what counts as offensive behavior. To be clear, caring about how your actions affect others is rarely a bad thing. But the deeper problem seems to stem from the lack of understanding around why we apologize. Sometimes it's just a reflex. And sometimes, it's not coming from a place of concern at all.

My clients often ask me if they should apologize after a conflict. The answer is that it depends on your intent. Apologies can be used as a form of control, and it’s not loving to yourself or to the other person to use an apology to manipulate.