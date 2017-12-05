Save TONS Of Money By Making This Easy, DIY Protein Powder

Many people like to use protein powder in their cooking, but the problem with many commercial protein powders is that they often contain unnecessary additives or unwanted ingredients such as dairy or refined sugar. Making your own protein powder at home is a great solution because you get to control exactly what goes inside of it. Plus, protein powders tend to be expensive, so this can help you save some money.

There are a few different ways you can make your own protein powders at home. The first is using ingredients you already have in your cabinet, such as seeds, nuts, and grains, and blending them into a fine powder. This is a quick and convenient way to make a protein mix to add to your food.

Another way to make your own protein powder is by creating your own special blends using plant-protein powders that contain concentrated amounts of protein, such as brown rice powder or pea protein powder. These powders are more than just blended dried peas or brown rice in powder form, so, unfortunately, they’re not able to be made at home. Pea protein powder is made by extracting the soluble pea protein from yellow split peas. It’s the same process for brown rice, just extracted from brown rice. This is what causes the powder to have a high concentration of protein compared to just grounding up dried peas or rice at home.

Pea protein and brown rice protein are available in health food stores, vitamin shops, or on Amazon, and you can use them to make your own unique powder blends. Although you may have to go a bit out of your way to get them, they give you the most bang for your buck, as they contain the highest amount of protein compared to other nuts or seeds you may have at home. Plus, they are cheaper than buying a pre-made protein powder.

This protein powder recipe uses different types of seeds that are ground up and mixed together, with a resulting 12.6 grams of protein per ¼-cup serving. You can find all these seeds at your regular grocery store. This protein powder works best in heartier foods such as baked goods, soups, or sauces. You can adjust this to make it savory or sweet by adding or subtracting ingredients such as stevia, vanilla powder, cocoa powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and more.