mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

Save TONS Of Money By Making This Easy, DIY Protein Powder

Carina Wolff
mbg Food Contributor By Carina Wolff
mbg Food Contributor
Carina Wolff is a health and nutrition writer based in Los Angeles. She is the author of The Spiralizer Recipe Book and Plant-Protein Recipes That You'll Love, and is a regular contributor to Bustle. Wolff holds her bachelor's in journalism and psychology from New York University.

Photo by Vera Lair

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Many people like to use protein powder in their cooking, but the problem with many commercial protein powders is that they often contain unnecessary additives or unwanted ingredients such as dairy or refined sugar. Making your own protein powder at home is a great solution because you get to control exactly what goes inside of it. Plus, protein powders tend to be expensive, so this can help you save some money.

There are a few different ways you can make your own protein powders at home. The first is using ingredients you already have in your cabinet, such as seeds, nuts, and grains, and blending them into a fine powder. This is a quick and convenient way to make a protein mix to add to your food.

Another way to make your own protein powder is by creating your own special blends using plant-protein powders that contain concentrated amounts of protein, such as brown rice powder or pea protein powder. These powders are more than just blended dried peas or brown rice in powder form, so, unfortunately, they’re not able to be made at home. Pea protein powder is made by extracting the soluble pea protein from yellow split peas. It’s the same process for brown rice, just extracted from brown rice. This is what causes the powder to have a high concentration of protein compared to just grounding up dried peas or rice at home.

Pea protein and brown rice protein are available in health food stores, vitamin shops, or on Amazon, and you can use them to make your own unique powder blends. Although you may have to go a bit out of your way to get them, they give you the most bang for your buck, as they contain the highest amount of protein compared to other nuts or seeds you may have at home. Plus, they are cheaper than buying a pre-made protein powder.

This protein powder recipe uses different types of seeds that are ground up and mixed together, with a resulting 12.6 grams of protein per ¼-cup serving. You can find all these seeds at your regular grocery store. This protein powder works best in heartier foods such as baked goods, soups, or sauces. You can adjust this to make it savory or sweet by adding or subtracting ingredients such as stevia, vanilla powder, cocoa powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and more.

"From Scratch" Protein Powder

Makes 8 (¼-cup) servings

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup chia seeds
  • ¾ cup raw unsalted sunflower seeds
  • ¾ cup hemp seeds
  • ¾ cup flaxseed meal

Method

Grind together all ingredients in a food processor or blender on high until a fine powder has formed, about 10 to 20 seconds. Store in a lidded jar or other airtight container in a cool, dry place. Protein powder will keep for a few weeks.

Based on excerpts from Plant-Based Protein Recipes That You’ll Love by Carina Wolff, with the permission of Adams Media, a division of Simon & Schuster. Copyright © 2017.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Carina Wolff
Carina Wolff mbg Food Contributor
Carina Wolff is a health and nutrition writer based in Los Angeles. She is the author of The Spiralizer Recipe Book and Plant-Protein Recipes That You'll Love, and is a regular...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/diy-protein-powder-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!