7 Things You Need To Know Today (December 7, 2017)

The year 2017 has been powerful for women's voices, as they've stepped forward to demand equality, respect, and for their mistreatment to be seen. To acknowledge this huge moment in history, Time magazine has named the women of the #metoo movement as their people of the year, calling them the Silence Breakers. "Even more powerful than the fact that women are finally standing up against the harassment and abuse is the fact that they're standing together," mbg wrote about the powerful story. (mindbodygreen)