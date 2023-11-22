Advertisement
This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use & 50% Off
As we age, our hair ages with us; it's a fact of life. Changes in texture, volume, color, and overall appearance are all common in aging hair—but there are plenty of ways to optimize the health of your strands.
This Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is formulated to do just that. The mask restores shine, vitality, and strength, with visible results reported after just one use (trust me, even my hair stylist complimented my stronger, shinier locks).
Oh, and it's currently 50% off in the brand's flash sale. But hurry, this particular markdown only lasts through Thanksgiving day.
What's great about this hair mask
Coco & Eve makes high-quality beauty and skin care products formulated without damaging sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. The packaging is 100% recyclable, and the shipping cardboards are sourced from FSC-certified sustainably managed forests.
Like the rest of the brand's products, this mask is cruelty-free, gluten-free, toxin-free, and ethically sourced. The luscious formula contains a proprietary PRO-VITALI-B blend, which combines Manuka honey, propolis, and royal jelly extract. These ingredients contain powerful antioxidants that help nourish and strengthen the hair and scalp.
Retinol minimizes excess oil, prevents dandruff, and gives the mask its anti-aging benefits, while probiotic-rich ingredients help restore a healthy scalp microbiota. Plus, nourishing coconut oil gives your hair a healthy-looking shine that's sure to bring an influx of compliments.
The best part? Coco & Eve designed this moisture-locking mask for all hair types. The brand recommends using it two to three times per week for dry hair, one to two times per week for normal hair, and once per week for oily hair.
Reviewers with wavy hair love the way this mask hydrates without weighing down thicker locks, while those with thinner, finer manes say their hair has never felt (or looked) so good.
I recently gave the mask a try (after being swayed by endless rave reviews), and it's made my hair noticeably softer. What's more, my strands actually feel stronger. Like I said: Even my stylist complimented my healthy mane.
It's no surprise the Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is one of the brand's bestsellers—but it's just one of many (and there's savings across the entire site). Shoppers also flock to the Sweet Repair Hair Mask for damaged hair, and the Antioxidant Face Tanning Mist is my secret weapon for a beachy glow all through the winter..
The takeaway
I spent five minutes reading reviews on the Coco & Eve website and immediately added the mask to my cart—and I'm so glad I gave it a try. The Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is a standout pick for anyone who wants to keep their strands looking shiny and full, and the subtle honey scent will make you feel like you've teleported right to the beach. My only regret is not waiting for this 50% off sale, but you better believe I'll be stocking up.
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.