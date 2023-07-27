Coco & Eve makes high-quality beauty and skin care products formulated without damaging sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. The packaging is 100% recyclable, and the shipping cardboards are sourced from FSC-certified sustainably managed forests.

Like the rest of the brand's products, this mask is cruelty-free, gluten-free, toxin-free, and ethically sourced. The luscious formula contains a proprietary PRO-VITALI-B blend, which combines Manuka honey, propolis, and royal jelly extract. These ingredients contain powerful antioxidants that help nourish and strengthen the hair and scalp.

Retinol minimizes excess oil, prevents dandruff, and gives the mask its anti-aging benefits, while probiotic-rich ingredients help restore a healthy scalp microbiota. Plus, nourishing coconut oil gives your hair a healthy-looking shine that's sure to bring an influx of compliments.