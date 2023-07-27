This Shine-Inducing Hair Mask Transforms Strawlike Strands Into Silk
As we age, our hair ages with us; it's a fact of life. Changes in texture, volume, color, and overall appearance are all common in aging hair—but there are plenty of ways to optimize the health of your strands. This Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is formulated to do just that. The mask restores shine, vitality, and strength, with visible results reported after just one use.
While, yes, it's common for hair growth to slow with age1, other external factors contribute to hair loss or thinning2 too. Scalp health can be affected by tension, buildup, and even oxidative stress from environmental pollution.
That's why we believe in a holistic approach to hair care, meaning no product is going to be a cure-all. Still, we can't ignore the rave reviews that say this mask transforms dull strands into a silklike mane.
What's great about the Coco & Eve hair mask
Coco & Eve makes high-quality beauty and skin care products formulated without damaging sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. The packaging is 100% recyclable, and the shipping cardboards are sourced from FSC-certified sustainably managed forests.
Like the rest of the brand's products, this mask is cruelty-free, gluten-free, toxin-free, and ethically sourced. The luscious formula contains a proprietary PRO-VITALI-B blend, which combines Manuka honey, propolis, and royal jelly extract. These ingredients contain powerful antioxidants that help nourish and strengthen the hair and scalp.
Retinol minimizes excess oil, prevents dandruff, and gives the mask its anti-aging benefits, while probiotic-rich ingredients help restore a healthy scalp microbiota. Plus, nourishing coconut oil gives your hair a healthy-looking shine that's sure to bring an influx of compliments.
The best part? Coco & Eve designed this moisture-locking mask for all hair types. The brand recommends using it two to three times per week for dry hair, one to two times per week for normal hair, and once per week for oily hair.
Reviewers with wavy hair love the way this mask hydrates without weighing down thicker locks, while those with thinner, finer manes say their hair has never felt (or looked) so good. One person with an oily scalp notes that they've really seen an improvement since using the mask, and another says their hair is soft and silky.
It's no surprise the Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is one of the brand's bestsellers—but it's just one of many. Shoppers also flock to the Sweet Repair Hair Mask for damaged hair and the Like A Virgin Hair Mask to tame frizz, treat split ends, and provide deep hydration.
The takeaway
Spend five minutes reading reviews on the Coco & Eve website and just try not to add a hair mask to your cart. The Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is a standout pick for anyone who wants to keep their strands looking shiny and full—and the subtle honey scent will make you feel like you've teleported right to the beach. And thanks to a flash sale, it's currently 30% off until midnight.
