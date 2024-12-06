Skip to Content
Beauty

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante
December 06, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
coco & eve hair mask
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As we age, our hair ages with us; it's a fact of life. Changes in texture, volume, color, and overall appearance are all common in aging hair—but there are plenty of ways to optimize the health of your strands.

This Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is formulated to do just that. The mask restores shine, vitality, and strength, with visible results reported after just one use (trust me, even my hair stylist complimented my stronger, shinier locks).

Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask

$39
coco & eve hair mask black friday sale

What's great about this hair mask

Coco & Eve makes high-quality beauty and skin care products formulated without damaging sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. The packaging is 100% recyclable, and the shipping cardboards are sourced from FSC-certified, sustainably managed forests. 

Like the rest of the brand's products, this mask is cruelty-free, gluten-free, toxin-free, and ethically sourced. The luscious formula contains a proprietary PRO-VITALI-B blend, which combines Manuka honey, propolis, and royal jelly extract. These ingredients contain powerful antioxidants that help nourish and strengthen the hair and scalp.

Retinol minimizes excess oil, prevents dandruff, and gives the mask its anti-aging benefits, while probiotic-rich ingredients help restore a healthy scalp microbiota. Plus, nourishing coconut oil gives your hair a healthy-looking shine that's sure to bring an influx of compliments. 

Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask

$39
coco & eve hair mask black friday sale

The best part? Coco & Eve designed this moisture-locking mask for all hair types. The brand recommends using it two to three times per week for dry hair, one to two times per week for normal hair, and once per week for oily hair. 

Reviewers with wavy hair love the way this mask hydrates without weighing down thicker locks, while those with thinner, finer manes say their hair has never felt (or looked) so good.

I recently gave the mask a try (after being swayed by endless rave reviews), and it's made my hair noticeably softer. What's more, my strands actually feel stronger. Like I said: Even my stylist complimented my healthy mane.

It's no surprise the Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is one of the brand's bestsellers—but it's just one of many. Shoppers also flock to the Sweet Repair Hair Mask for damaged hair, and the Antioxidant Face Tanning Mist is my secret weapon for a beachy glow all through the winter.

Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask

$39
coco & eve hair mask black friday sale

The takeaway

I spent five minutes reading reviews on the Coco & Eve website and immediately added the mask to my cart—and I'm so glad I gave it a try. The Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask is a standout pick for anyone who wants to keep their strands looking shiny and full, and the subtle honey scent will make you feel like you've teleported right to the beach. Bonus: This one tub will last you months on end.

