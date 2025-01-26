Advertisement
I Swear By This Under-Eye Treatment When I Need To Look More Awake In Minutes
None of us can avoid under-eye circles completely, and I’ve accepted that fine lines and wrinkles are a natural part of aging—but nearly a decade of testing and reviewing beauty products has taught me that the right formula can make a significant difference.
Disclaimer: Not all under-eye patches are worth your time or money. I’ve tested at least a dozen of the most popular options, and I’m often underwhelmed.
But these Matcha Eye Patches from Clearstem left me floored. With clean, science-backed ingredients, they brighten, de-puff, and make my entire face look more awake.
What I love about these eye patches
After using under-eye patches as part of my skin care routine for years now, I’d consider myself a connoisseur. I can typically tell just by looking at an ingredient list whether a formula is worth it.
The matcha infusion is what first drew me to these masks, but the rest of the ingredients sealed the deal. The brand uses clinically tested peptides to de-puff and smooth fine lines, with a blend of botanicals to brighten and cool.
And, of course, the caffeine from the matcha visibly reduces puffiness. Plus it gives the skin that instant wake-up call I often need in the morning.
It drives me crazy when other under-eye masks slide around non-stop, making it difficult to multitask—but the Clearstem patches stayed in place even during a 30-minute workout. It’s almost as if they are suctioned.
I also love that they’re individually packaged. I’ve used other masks that come in one big jar, and typically, by the end of the jar, the patches are slightly dried out. But with these, every set is swimming in the science-backed serum.
The first time I tested these, I couldn’t believe how much brighter my eyes looked. The immediate results are so good I've been rationing out my sets for when I really need them.
Over the past three weeks I've used these patches five times, and I’m starting to notice the skin around my eyes is a bit plumper and more hydrated. And love knowing that with continued use I’m protecting this delicate area from fine lines and wrinkles.
The takeaway
I’d buy these Clearstem Matcha Eye Patches in bulk if I could. My only complaint is that each box only comes with seven pairs—but results this good are worth every penny. If you’re also part of the dark, puffy under-eye club, I strongly suggest giving them a try.