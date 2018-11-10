mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

Sipping This Tea Might Be The Secret To Not Craving Dessert

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
Sipping This Tea Might Be The Secret To Not Craving Dessert

Photo by Alita Ong / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 10, 2018

It's become common to reach for a piece of chocolate or a cookie after dinner—many people think of a meal as incomplete without some type of dessert to cap it off (raising my hand). While eating dessert regularly isn't bad unto itself, consuming extra sugar nightly isn't ideal, and, perhaps more importantly, neither is being a slave to a craving or habit.

Melanie St. Ours, a clinical herbalist, says there's an easy solution. She created this Cardamom After-Dinner Tea for her book, The Simple Guide to Natural Health, specifically for that post-meal period. "Cardamom's aromatic compounds are not only delicious: they're also one of the best ways to settle your stomach after a meal," she says. "This tea can also satisfy the urge for something sweet at the end of a meal if you feel the need for a treat." If you want a true dessert-like quality, she recommends adding a splash of almond milk and sweetening it with a tiny bit of maple syrup or honey.

Cardamom After-Dinner Tea

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 6 green cardamom pods
  • 1 black tea bag of choice (decaf or regular)
  • ¾ cup hot water

Method

  1. Add cardamom pods and tea bag to a teacup and cover with hot water.
  2. Cover the cup with a saucer and steep at least 5 minutes.

Based on excerpts from The Simple Guide to Natural Health by Melanie St. Ours, with the permission of Adams Media. Copyright © 2018.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Stop Buying Pre-Made Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself

Michelle Konstantinovsky
Stop Buying Pre-Made Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself
Functional Food

Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients
$49.99

The 7-Day Gut Reset

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The 7-Day Gut Reset
Integrative Health

Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?

Lindsay Boyers
Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?
Parenting

How To Talk To White Children About Race, From A Psychologist

Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
How To Talk To White Children About Race, From A Psychologist
Recipes

The Medicinal Spirit This Nutritionist Uses In Her Signature Summer Cocktail

Olessa Pindak
The Medicinal Spirit This Nutritionist Uses In Her Signature Summer Cocktail
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients

Sarah Regan
This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients
Mental Health

Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says

Abby Moore
Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says
Beauty

You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome

Alexandra Engler
You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome
Integrative Health

A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important
Personal Growth

8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone Who's Not Like You

Rachel Wilkerson Miller
8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone Who's Not Like You
Motivation

From Ultra-Grippy To Eco-Friendly, Here Are The 8 Best Yoga Mats

Kristine Thomason
From Ultra-Grippy To Eco-Friendly, Here Are The 8 Best Yoga Mats
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cardamom-digestive-tea-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!