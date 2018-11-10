Sipping This Tea Might Be The Secret To Not Craving Dessert

It's become common to reach for a piece of chocolate or a cookie after dinner—many people think of a meal as incomplete without some type of dessert to cap it off (raising my hand). While eating dessert regularly isn't bad unto itself, consuming extra sugar nightly isn't ideal, and, perhaps more importantly, neither is being a slave to a craving or habit.

Melanie St. Ours, a clinical herbalist, says there's an easy solution. She created this Cardamom After-Dinner Tea for her book, The Simple Guide to Natural Health, specifically for that post-meal period. "Cardamom's aromatic compounds are not only delicious: they're also one of the best ways to settle your stomach after a meal," she says. "This tea can also satisfy the urge for something sweet at the end of a meal if you feel the need for a treat." If you want a true dessert-like quality, she recommends adding a splash of almond milk and sweetening it with a tiny bit of maple syrup or honey.