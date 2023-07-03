Skip to content
A Digestion-Friendly Papaya Smoothie From A TCM Specialist

July 3, 2023
Zoey Xinyi Gong is a registered dietitian (R.D.) and Traditional Chinese Medicine chef whose work has been covered by the New York Times, NBC, Serious Eats, Bon Appetit, and more..
Papaya is my favorite fruit. When I was doing volunteer work in Costa Rica, I had some minor illnesses, like constipation, indigestion, skin rashes, sore throat, and a little bit of homesickness. No matter what my problem was, my host mom would always give me papaya and say, “¡Come un poco de papaya y te recuperarás!” (“Eat a little papaya and you will be fine!”)

Papaya is loaded with antioxidants, enzymes like papain, vitamin C, lycopene, and more. This smoothie adds to the healing benefits of papaya with Spirit-calming herbs like jujube dates, longan fruit, lotus seeds, and lily bulb. These sweet and mild herbs fit perfectly in a smoothie and provide additional fiber, protein, and natural sweetness. I love having this smoothie on a summer afternoon!

Five Elements 

Seasonality: Warm

Energetics: Neutral

Meridian Affinity: Heart, Spleen, Stomach

Functions: Aids Digestion, Calming

YIELD: 1 serving

TIME: 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup (30 grams) lotus seeds, hearts removed
  • 1 cup roughly chopped ripe papaya
  • 1 cup nondairy yogurt
  • 1 cup nut milk of choice, plus more as needed
  • 2 medium jujube dates (10 grams), pitted
  • 3 fresh longan fruit (20 grams), pitted, or dried (6 grams)
  • 1 tablespoon (15 grams) fresh lily bulb*
  • Ice (optional)

*Fresh lily bulbs are preferred here. If you can only get dried lily bulbs, place 10 grams in a small pot of water and boil for 10 minutes. Make sure they are soft and fully hydrated before using.

Editors Note

Longan fruit is sold on Amazon, canned in some western supermarkets, and in some Asian markets. Both fresh and dried lilly bulbs are sold in Asian markets, and dried ones are sold on Amazon.

Directions

  1. In a small pot, add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add the lotus seeds and cook, covered, until they are very soft, about 20 minutes. Strain and reserve the lotus seeds. Discard the liquid.
  2. In a blender, add the cooked lotus seeds and the rest of the ingredients and blend at high speed until smooth. Adjust the consistency by adding nut milk. Enjoy at room temperature or iced.

From THE FIVE ELEMENTS COOKBOOK by Zoey Xinyi Gong. Copyright © 2023 by Zoey Xinyi Gong. Reprinted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

