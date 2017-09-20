mindbodygreen

Meet The Healthy Restaurant New Yorkers Are Soon-To-Be Obsessed With

Liz Moody
Photo by Studio Firma

September 20, 2017

It's no secret—New Yorkers are obsessed with byCHLOE, a vegan fast-casual restaurant featuring vegetable studded burgers, low-sugar ketchup, and addictive Hostess-inspired cupcakes. Now, Esquared, the hospitality titan powered by creative director Samantha Wasser (co-founder of byCHLOE), is opening a new must-dine destination: Middle Eastern and Medittteranean-inspired Dez.

The Nolita space will feature vegetable-heavy dishes by Eden Grinshpan, a regular on the Cooking Channel and Food Network Canada, “taking inspiration from her family roots and travels around the Middle East and Mediterranean countries." It's part of a greater coast-to-coast trend of plant-rich restaurants that bring a sense of health-consciousness to elevated cuisine.

Like the rest of the restaurant group's hot spots, diners can expect Instagram-friendly decor and good-for-you quick cuisine. The restaurant is expected to open in early 2018.

