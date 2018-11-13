mindbodygreen

Close banner
Beauty

Boost Skin Collagen & Radiance With These Inflammation-Reducing Tips 

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
Boost Skin Collagen & Radiance With These Inflammation-Reducing Tips

Photo by Martí Sans / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 13, 2018

Inspired by scents of rhubarb, honeysuckle, and Madonna lily, found in her grandfather's garden in Virginia and the ancient herbal medicine secrets of Europe, Barbara Close developed a strong passion for creating a space for people to learn about self-care and make decisions that align with their bodies. An herbalist, aromatherapist, and strong believer in traditional healing practices, Barbara founded the holistic skin care line Naturopathica. In this excerpt from her book The Naturopathica Effect: A Holistic Approach to Skin Care, she shares the unexpected cause of most of our inflammation and how to combat it for younger, healthier, and more radiant skin.

What are the causes of inflammation?

Externally, when your skin is exposed to irritations like UV light, polluted air, or adverse chemicals such as the ingredients in some skin care products, your body initiates an inflammatory response and may exhibit symptoms such as redness, swelling, and heat. Internally, inflammation occurs when your body engages the immune system to attack a foreign body—anything from a mosquito bite to an ulcer in the lining of your stomach.

You may be surprised to learn that the gastrointestinal (GI) tract is the seat of our immune system, as almost 75 percent of our immune cells live there. Our gut, specifically the small intestine, is home to countless bacteria—both good bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria, which protects us from deadly pathogens, as well as harmful bacteria, like yeasts and parasites. According to the National Institutes of Health, up to 70 million people suffer from digestive disorders, but scientists do not know why digestive imbalances are on the rise.

One unifying theory is that these imbalances might be driven by increased permeability of the gut (aka "leaky gut syndrome"), which promotes chronic systemic inflammation throughout the body as our immune system responds to the influx of microorganisms.

This systemic inflammation weakens natural immunity and inhibits the body's reactions to everyday challenges, such as preventing sun damage or acne. Here's the bottom line: If your body is busy engaging in a battle to fight inflammation, it cannot focus on the necessary daily processes it needs to perform for your skin, things like making collagen and elastin.

Article continues below

Inflammation & premature aging

Chronic inflammation causes premature aging of the skin because it promotes free radicals, highly reactive oxygen molecules that damage cell membranes by stealing electrons through a process called oxidation. At the same time, your body releases three key enzymes—hyaluronidase, elastase, and collgenase—which break down hyaluronic acid, elastin, and collagen, the main building blocks of the skin.

A gut feeling

Factors that may contribute to increased permeability of the gut include:

American diets: High-sugar foods, processed foods, and carbohydrate-heavy diets trigger the release of cytokines, signaling molecules made by cells that regulate inflammation.

Chemicals: NSAIDS (a category of anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing drugs including aspirin and ibuprofen), pesticides, cosmetic irritants, mercury exposure, and other everyday chemical agents can trigger an inflammatory response in the skin and body.

Stress: Stress triggers the release of cortisol, which mobilizes blood sugar, in turn promoting inflammation.

We have a (gut) feeling you're going to feel a lot better if you avoid some of these major inflammation triggers.

Based on excerpts from The Naturopathica Effect: A Holistic Approach to Skin Care by Barbara Close with permission of Barbara Close and Naturopathica. Copyright © Barbara Close and Naturopathica, 2018.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/boost-radiance-with-these-inflammation-reducing-tips

Your article and new folder have been saved!