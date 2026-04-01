I stopped using wipes about five years ago when I learned the truth about their ingredients. Most conventional options are made with synthetic fibers that shed microplastics—tiny plastic particles that end up in our waterways, our soil, and eventually, our bodies.
And "in our bodies" isn't an exaggeration. Microplastics have been detected in 8 out of 12 human organ systems1, including the cardiovascular, digestive, respiratory, and reproductive systems. What's more, these persistent particles have been found in breastmilk, semen, and even blood.
While we're still trying to understand the extend of their impact on human longevity, research links microplastics to inflammatory responses, oxidative stress, and cellular disfunction, which can contribute to gastrointestinal disorders, neurotoxicity, and even cardiovascular risks2.
Needless to say, the convenience of cleaning wipes wasn't worth their negative impact on both my health and the environment. Then I learned about Biom. The company creates biodegradable wipes from plant-based fibers sans the harsh chemicals found on your typical shelf.
After putting the wipes to the test for the past couple of months, I'm ready to share my in-depth review on how they perform.
FYI most biodegradable wipes aren't really biodegradable
First thing first, I couldn't help but wonder if the "biodegradable" label on Biom was real. I knew flushable wet wipes were a huge issue for marine pollution3. What's more, many "biodegradable wipes" often just break down into microplastics due to their synthetic materials, which means they break down into tiny plastics that enter our water supply and food chain.
I quickly learned Biom was the exception. By option for 100% plant fibers, these all-purpose wipes can actually break down. This speaks back to Biom's founding mission; co-founders, Will and Hank, sought to create a better all-purpose wipe that didn't have a lasting impact on the environment. More importantly, they wanted a formula that was better for our health.
This means the wipes skip harsh cleaning chemicals and known endocrine disruptors, like phthalates (hidden as fragrance), parabens, triclosan, or quaternary ammonium compounds a.k.a. quats. Instead, they opt for gentler plant-derived citric acid as the primary cleaning agent—making them skin-safe even around children and pets.
What's more, Biom wipes are available either fragrance-free or in scents like grapefruit or lavender. The difference? They're scented with the help fo essential oils versus the inconspicuous label "fragrance."
How I tested Biom
I didn't just try these wipes once and call it a day. I used Biom's all-purpose cleaning wipes as my primary cleaning agent for about three months. They were put to the test on every surface, every spill, and every sticky countertop situation.
During my testing period, I went through two full wipe packs before coming to my final verdict—because I wanted to know if they'd hold up to real life, not just a single impressive wipe-down.
What I love
Absorbent despite holding cleaning product.
These wipes don't feel flimsy or overly saturated. They hold their structure, even when you're aggressively scrubbing down dried down messes. More importantly, there's actually actually soaked with enough cleaning agents that you won't need to introduce another spray or even water.
Works on a variety of surfaces.
I used them on my granite countertops, stovetop, and even stainless steel. They performed spectacularly on every surface (though I did notice some streaking on stainless steel). My countertops gleamed, while my fridge no longer has that suspicious spill in the corner under my fruit and veggie crisper. Most importantly, I could easily remove crusty food debris that seemed cemented to my stovetop.
The container fully snaps closed.
This sounds small, but it's huge. The reusable container seals completely, so the wipes don't dry out between uses. I love that it's also perfectly sized to fit into cupholders or tight spaces; I like to keep mine right on the countertop by my drying rack.
Refillable packs reduce waste.
While you don't have to buy the refillable container—you can opt for travel wipes—I love the convenience of the refillable system. What's more, I felt like these wipes lasted far longer than I anticipated on the compact size. One pack lasted me about a month, and I love that I'm not tossing a plastic container every time I run out.
No microplastic worries.
Knowing I'm not contributing to microplastic pollution every time I wipe down my kitchen? That peace of mind is worth a lot.
The takeaway
Would I buy Biom wipes again? Absolutely. I only tested the santal scent (which is subtle and pleasant), but I'm eager to explore their other fresh options. If you're looking to expand your sustainable swap beyond the kitchen, Biom also offers flushable wipes and recently launched a new baby line—so there's an option for nearly every room in your home. Making the switch to cleaner wipes is one of those small changes that feels good every single time you reach for them. And honestly? That's the kind of sustainable swap I can get behind.