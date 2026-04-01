Would I buy Biom wipes again? Absolutely. I only tested the santal scent (which is subtle and pleasant), but I'm eager to explore their other fresh options. If you're looking to expand your sustainable swap beyond the kitchen, Biom also offers flushable wipes and recently launched a new baby line—so there's an option for nearly every room in your home. Making the switch to cleaner wipes is one of those small changes that feels good every single time you reach for them. And honestly? That's the kind of sustainable swap I can get behind.