Gentle Parenting Doesn’t Mean No Boundaries. Here’s What It Does Mean

In psychology, there is a concept of “natural consequences,” meaning that there is a direct consequence not applied by the parent—like a child doesn’t wear snow boots, and therefore gets cold feet. Then there are logical consequences, which are imposed “if you hit your sister, I am removing you from the room.” When I communicate with my children, I want them to know that they can feel how they feel, but that doesn’t mean that they can do whatever they want to do or the household agreements don’t apply to them. It is important for me to support them in learning the rules of the road, so as to prepare them for being good community members, respecting their own limits and the limits of others.