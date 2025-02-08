Advertisement
Do This Once A Week For A Stronger Relationship (Trust Me, I Tried It)
I believe healthy relationships are the backbone of our well-being—and strong communication is the gateway to more successful relationships. But at the end of a long day it can be easier to talk about what's for dinner, the show you're watching, or something that bothered you at work than to actually connect with your partner.
For many of us, deeper, meaningful conversations don't always come so easily.
In an effort to deepen the bond in my own long-term relationship, I recently tested BestSelf’s Intimacy deck—and, while I’m no stranger to conversation decks, I was shocked by how much my partner and I learned about each other through this particular game.
What's great about the BestSelf Intimacy deck
It sparks conversations you may never have thought about
If you think already know everything there is to know about your partner, think again. I promise this 150 card deck has questions you never would have thought to ask.
Broken up into six categories (past, random, life, relationship, intimacy, and about you), the deck sparks conversations about your hopes and dreams, your life before your partner, and what you want your future together to look like.
A few prompt examples:
- Past: What did your past relationships teach you about love and partnership?
- About you: What's one thing about your life you'd never change for me or anyone else?
- Life: How do you like to be comforted when you feel down?
- Relationship: If our relationship ended tomorrow, what three things would you miss the most?
- Intimacy: What makes me different than other people you've been with?
- Random: How can I make you more confident in our future together?
It takes the pressure off
Arguably my favorite thing about conversation decks is their ability to seriously lighten the mood on more intense topics.
Some of those prompts above may seem intimidating to surface, but the gamified aspect makes them so much more approachable. After all, it’s the cards asking the questions, not you.
It’s great for couples at all stages
Take one look at the reviews section of the Intimacy Deck and you’ll find feedback from couples at every relationship stage.
New couples love it as a way to break the ice, and those who are years in say it brings up conversations they never would have thought to cover otherwise.
Even long-distance couples say the game has been a huge catalyst for communication.
It’s improved communication even when we’re not playing
The closeness this game inspires has carried over into other aspects of my relationship as well. It’s helped me be a better communicator and a better listener.
After a few times using the deck, it now feels easier to bring up topics that may have previously been intimidating.
It's fun (and a little addicting)
Not everyone would describe intimate conversation as a particularly fun way to spend the night—but this deck turns deep talk into a fun activity. In fact, my partner and I spent more time laughing than when we watch our favorite show.
My only qualm? The game is a bit addicting; so much so that we actually finished the deck in just a few sessions.
Thankfully, BetterSelf offers 17 decks focused on all different topics—and I plan on rationing out the cards in my next deck.
The takeaway
Whether you’re just getting to know someone new or you’re hoping to reignite a faded spark, intimacy is a muscle that can always be strengthened—and this Intimacy deck is a surefire way to bring you and your partner closer.