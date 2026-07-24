Best Vitamin D Supplements Of 2026
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Vitamin D is one of the few nutrients your body can make on its own, but thanks to indoor lifestyles, sunscreen use, and limited dietary sources, many Americans still don't get enough. A high-quality vitamin D supplement can help maintain healthy blood levels while supporting bone health, immune function, muscle strength, and healthy aging.*
mindbodygreen - vitamin D3 potency+
Save 10% with code ROUNDUP
5,000 IU of algal sourced vitamin D 3 (in 1 softgel)
Organic avocado oil, EVOO, and flaxseed oil for optimal absorption
For bone, teeth, muscle & immune health
Needed - Prenatal Vitamin D3+K2
2,000 IU vitamin D3 per capsule with 45 micrograms of vitamin K2
Flexible dosing options
Supports fertility & pregnancy needs*
MegaFood - Vitamin D3 2000 IU (50 mcg)
Provides 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol)
Includes a food blend of organic brown rice, broccoli, parsley leaf, carrot & beetroot
1 tablet serving size
Promix - D3 (5,000 IU) + K2
5,000 IU of vitamin D with 625 micrograms of combined vitamin K2
A balanced ratio of these 2 vitamins
Easy to swallow
Perelel - Women’s Daily Vitamin Trio
Provides 2,000 IU of vitamin D as part of a comprehensive multivitamin
Daily nutrition support
Also includes an omega-3 capsule & a beauty blend
Why you need a vitamin D supplement
Vitamin D is essential for absorbing calcium and maintaining strong bones, but its role extends far beyond skeletal health. It also supports immune function, muscle health, cognitive health, and healthy aging.*
Unfortunately, vitamin D deficiency is common because few foods naturally contain meaningful amounts, and many people don't get enough sun exposure throughout the year. For many adults, supplementation is one of the easiest and most reliable ways to maintain healthy vitamin D levels.*
What are the benefits of vitamin D?
Vitamin D acts more like a hormone than a traditional vitamin, influencing hundreds of processes throughout the body. Maintaining healthy vitamin D levels can help:
- Support calcium absorption for strong bones*
- Maintain normal immune function*
- Promote healthy muscle function*
- Support cognitive and brain health*
- Encourage healthy aging and cellular function*
Benefits of vitamin D supplements
Supports bone health*
Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium efficiently, making it one of the most important nutrients for maintaining bone density and reducing age-related bone loss.*
Supports immune health*
Vitamin D receptors are found on many immune cells, highlighting its important role in maintaining normal immune function.*
Promotes muscle strength*
Healthy vitamin D levels support muscle function, balance, and mobility, which become increasingly important as we age.*
Supports healthy aging*
Maintaining sufficient vitamin D levels supports whole-body wellness and healthy aging.*
How much vitamin D do you need?
The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for most adults is:
- 600 IU per day through age 70
- 800 IU per day after age 70
However, many functional medicine practitioners and researchers recommend higher intakes to help maintain optimal blood levels. High-quality supplements commonly provide 1,000 to 5,000 IU of vitamin D3, though the right dose depends on your individual vitamin D status and healthcare provider's recommendations.*
Food sources of vitamin D
While it's always best to get nutrients from food when possible, vitamin D is naturally found in only a handful of foods, including:
- Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel
- Egg yolks
- Beef liver
- UV-exposed mushrooms
- Fortified milk, yogurt, and cereals
Even with a balanced diet, many adults struggle to get enough vitamin D through food alone, making supplementation a practical option.*
Can you get enough vitamin D from the sun?
Sunlight is one of the best natural sources of vitamin D, but it isn't always enough to maintain healthy levels. Factors like where you live, the season, time spent indoors, sunscreen use, skin tone, and age can all affect how much vitamin D your body produces.
Because these variables are difficult to control, many healthcare practitioners recommend a vitamin D supplement as a reliable way to support healthy vitamin D levels year-round.*
Vitamin D2 vs. D3: What's the difference?
Vitamin D supplements typically contain one of two forms: vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) or vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol).
Vitamin D2 is derived from plants and fungi, while vitamin D3 is traditionally sourced from lanolin or, in vegan formulas, from lichen. Research suggests vitamin D3 is more effective at raising and maintaining healthy vitamin D levels over time, making it the preferred form in most high-quality supplements.*
Comparing the best vitamin D
|Brand
|Format
|Key differnetiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|Softgel
|Includes organic trio of fats for optimal absorption
|Daily vitmain D support
|Needed
|Capsule
|Designed for prenatal support
|Pregnancy
|MegaFood
|Tablet
|Includes a food blend
|Immunity
|Promix
|Cpsule
|High dose vitamin D with K
|Combined vitamin K support
|Perelel
|Capsule
|Vitamin D from multivitamin
|A nutritional support packet
How to pick the best vitamin D supplement
Not all vitamin D supplements are created equal. Here's what to look for before you buy.
1.
Choose vitamin D3
Choose vitamin D3
Vitamin D3 is generally better absorbed and more effective at maintaining healthy vitamin D levels than vitamin D2.*
2.
Look for an effective dose
Look for an effective dose
Most quality supplements provide between 1,000 and 5,000 IU of vitamin D3, though your ideal dose may vary based on your blood levels and individual needs.
3.
Prioritize absorption
Prioritize absorption
Because vitamin D is fat-soluble, look for formulas that include healthy fats or enhanced delivery technologies designed to improve absorption.*
4.
Consider synergistic nutrients
Consider synergistic nutrients
Some formulas pair vitamin D with nutrients that complement its role in the body, including:
- Vitamin K2
- Magnesium
- Healthy fats
5.
Third-party testing
Third-party testing
Choose brands that test for purity, potency, and contaminants to ensure you're getting what's listed on the label.
What causes vitamin D deficiency?
Vitamin D deficiency is surprisingly common. While your body naturally produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight, several factors can make it difficult to maintain healthy levels.
You may be more likely to have low vitamin D if you:
- Spend most of your time indoors
- Live in northern climates with limited year-round sunlight
- Consistently wear sunscreen (which is still important for skin protection)
- Have darker skin, which naturally produces less vitamin D from sunlight
- Are over age 65
- Follow a vegan or vegetarian diet with limited vitamin D-rich foods
- Have certain digestive conditions that affect nutrient absorption
Because many of these factors are difficult to change, a daily vitamin D supplement can help support healthy vitamin D status and overall wellness.*
Who should take a vitamin D supplement?
A vitamin D supplement may be especially beneficial for:
- Adults with limited sun exposure
- Older adults
- People with darker skin tones
- Adults living in northern climates
- People who don't regularly eat vitamin D-rich foods
- Anyone looking to support bone, muscle, and immune health*
- People with confirmed low vitamin D levels*
Can you take too much vitamin D?
Unlike vitamin C, vitamin D is fat-soluble, meaning it can build up in the body over time. While supplementation is beneficial for many people, consistently taking very high doses without medical supervision may lead to elevated calcium levels and other health concerns.
If you're taking more than the recommended daily amount, it's a good idea to work with your healthcare provider and periodically test your vitamin D levels.
FAQ
What is the best form of vitamin D?
Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) is generally considered the preferred form because it raises and maintains vitamin D levels more effectively than vitamin D2.*
Should I take vitamin D every day?
Yes. Daily supplementation is one of the most effective ways to maintain healthy vitamin D levels, especially if you get limited sun exposure or don't regularly eat vitamin D-rich foods.*
Is vitamin D better with K2?
Many high-quality supplements pair vitamin D3 with vitamin K2 because these nutrients work together to support bone health and calcium metabolism.*
When should I take vitamin D?
Since vitamin D is fat-soluble, it's best taken with a meal that contains healthy fats to maximize absorption.*
How do I know if I need a vitamin D supplement?
A simple blood test measuring 25-hydroxyvitamin D is the best way to determine your vitamin D status. If your levels are low or insufficient, your healthcare provider can recommend an appropriate supplementation plan.