Best Vitamin C Supplement Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect vitamin C supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - vitamin C potency+
Use promo code ROUNDUP for 10% off
1,000mg of vitamin C per serving optimized for bioavailability & retention*
Added citrus bioflavonoids complex to keep vitamin C active & potent*
Immun - 13-in-1 Immunity Gummies
Combines vitamin C with vitamin D, elderberry, & zinc to support immune health*
Added ashwaghanda and holy basil for stress support*
Includes prebiotic fiber to encourage gut health (which is a key part of your immune system)*
Thorne - Vitamin C with Flavonoids
Pairs vitamin C with orange bioflavonoids for added antioxidant support*
Just one capsule per day (but can be taken up to 2x times per day)
Promotes immune health & collagen production for healthy skin, hair, & nails
Stonehenge Health - Dynamic Liposomal Vitamin C
Has 900 mg of ascorbic acid and 600 mg of Liposomal PureWay Vitamin C*
Ingredient has superior bioavailability and retention compared to traditional Vitamin C*
Fat helps protect and deliver vitamin C as it enters your digestive system*
Pure Encapsulations - Liposomal Vitamin C Liquid
Liquid format delivers 1000mg of liposomal vitamin C (ascorbic acid enclosed in liposomes)
Addition of fat helps aid vitamin C"s absorption*
GMO-free and vegan formula (but requires refrigeration)
Why you need a vitamin C supplement
Vitamin C is an essential nutrient your body can't produce on its own, meaning you need to get it from food or supplements every day. While citrus fruits and vegetables are excellent sources, many people don't consistently eat enough produce to meet their daily needs.
A high-quality vitamin C supplement can help fill nutritional gaps while supporting immune function, collagen production, and healthy aging.*
What does vitamin C do?
Vitamin C wears many hats in the body. It's perhaps best known for supporting the immune system, but it's also required for your body to produce collagen—the structural protein that helps keep skin, joints, bones, and blood vessels strong.*
As a potent antioxidant, vitamin C also helps protect cells from oxidative stress caused by pollution, UV exposure, exercise, and normal metabolism. Plus, it enhances the absorption of non-heme iron from plant foods, making it especially important for those following vegetarian or vegan diets.*
The benefits of vitamin C supplements
Supports immune health*
Vitamin C helps support normal immune cell function and protects immune cells from oxidative stress, making it one of the most well-studied nutrients for immune support.*
Promotes healthy skin*
Vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis, helping maintain skin elasticity, firmness, and overall skin health. Its antioxidant properties also help defend against environmental stressors that contribute to visible skin aging.*
Encourages healthy aging*
By neutralizing free radicals, vitamin C helps reduce oxidative stress throughout the body. This antioxidant activity supports healthy aging and overall cellular health.*
Helps your body absorb iron*
Vitamin C improves the absorption of iron from plant-based foods, helping maximize the nutritional value of meals.*
Comparing the top vitamin C supplements
|Brand
|Format
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|Standout ingredients
|Ideal shopper
|mindbodygreen
|Capsules
|Buffered vitamin C with citrus bioflavonoids
|Everyday immune skin and antioxidant support*
|1000 mg buffered vitamin C; citrus bioflavonoids
|Someone wanting a premium daily vitamin C
|Immün
|Capsules
|Food-based immune formula with beta-glucans
|Immune health with added functional ingredients*
|Vitamin C; beta-glucans; citrus flavonoids
|Someone looking for comprehensive immune support
|Stonehenge Health
|Liposomal liquid
|Liposomal delivery for enhanced absorption
|Maximizing vitamin C absorption*
|Liposomal vitamin C
|Those who prefer liposomal supplements
|Pure Encapsulations
|Liposomal liquid
|Liposomal glutathione with antioxidant support
|Boosting glutathione and antioxidant defenses*
|Liposomal glutathione
|Those prioritizing cellular antioxidant support
|Thorne
|Capsules
|Vitamin C paired with orange bioflavonoids
|Simple high-quality daily vitamin C*
|500 mg vitamin C; orange bioflavonoids
|Someone wanting a trusted straightforward formula
How much vitamin C do you need?
The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is 90 mg per day for adult men and 75 mg per day for adult women. Smokers require an additional 35 mg daily because smoking increases oxidative stress and vitamin C turnover.
Many supplements provide between 250 and 1,000 mg per serving to provide additional antioxidant support beyond the minimum daily requirement. While vitamin C is water-soluble and excess amounts are generally excreted in urine, the tolerable upper intake level for adults is 2,000 mg per day.
Food sources of vitamin C
Before reaching for a supplement, aim to include vitamin C-rich foods in your diet whenever possible. Great sources include:
- Oranges and grapefruit
- Kiwi
- Strawberries
- Bell peppers
- Broccoli
- Brussels sprouts
- Tomatoes
If your diet regularly falls short—or you're looking for additional immune, antioxidant, or collagen support—a supplement can help bridge the gap.*
How to pick the best vitamin C supplement
Not all vitamin C supplements are created equal. Here's what to look for when shopping.
1.
A clinically relevant dose
A clinically relevant dose
Most experts recommend choosing a supplement with 250 to 1,000 mg of vitamin C per serving for meaningful antioxidant support.*
2.
A highly absorbable form
A highly absorbable form
Vitamin C comes in several forms, including:
- Ascorbic acid
- Buffered mineral ascorbates (such as calcium or sodium ascorbate)
- Liposomal vitamin C
Each can be effective, but buffered formulas may be gentler on sensitive stomachs, while liposomal formulas are designed to improve absorption.*
3.
Supportive ingredients
Supportive ingredients
Some of the best vitamin C supplements include complementary ingredients like:
- Citrus bioflavonoids
- Acerola cherry
- Rose hips
- Quercetin
These compounds provide additional antioxidant support and may work synergistically with vitamin C.*
4.
Third-party testing
Third-party testing
Choose brands that test for purity, potency, and contaminants to ensure you're getting exactly what's listed on the label.
5.
Clean ingredients
Clean ingredients
Look for products without:
- Artificial colors or dyes
- Unnecessary fillers
- Excess sweeteners
- Common allergens whenever possible
Who should take a vitamin C supplement?
A vitamin C supplement may be especially beneficial for:
- Adults who don't regularly eat enough fruits and vegetables
- People looking to support their immune system year-round*
- Anyone wanting to support collagen production for healthy skin*
- Adults interested in additional antioxidant support*
- Vegetarians and vegans looking to improve iron absorption*
Can you take too much vitamin C?
Because vitamin C is water-soluble, your body doesn't store large amounts, and excess is typically excreted through urine. However, taking more than the 2,000 mg daily upper limit may increase the risk of digestive discomfort, including nausea or diarrhea in some individuals.
For most people, a daily supplement providing 250 to 1,000 mg offers an effective balance of benefits and tolerability.*
FAQ
What is the best form of vitamin C?
Ascorbic acid is the most studied form of vitamin C and is highly effective. Buffered forms may be gentler on the stomach, while liposomal vitamin C is designed to enhance absorption.*
Is liposomal vitamin C better?
Liposomal vitamin C may improve absorption compared to traditional forms, though more research is needed to determine whether it provides superior health benefits for most people.*
Should I take vitamin C every day?
Yes. Because your body can't produce or store vitamin C, getting it daily through food or supplements is the best way to maintain healthy levels.*
Is 1,000 mg of vitamin C too much?
For most healthy adults, 1,000 mg falls below the established upper limit of 2,000 mg per day and is commonly used in high-quality supplements.*
What should I look for in the best vitamin C supplement?
Choose a supplement that provides an effective dose, uses high-quality ingredients, is third-party tested, and contains minimal unnecessary additives. Bonus ingredients like citrus bioflavonoids or acerola cherry can provide additional antioxidant support.*