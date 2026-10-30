Rookie tier: $399 one-time payment. The CPT exam with the full study package: textbook, study guide, exam simulator, and flashcards included.

Essential Trainer: $799 (buy one certification, get a second one free). Adds the Job Assurance Guarantee, unlimited exam retakes, free first recertification, free online CPR/AED certification, free Trainer Stack business courses, and Meso coaching software free for 2 years.

Elite Trainer: $999 for four certifications

Master Trainer: $1,199 for all six certifications, build on the same premium feature set, with Meso coaching software free for life. Specialty options across the bundle tiers include Nutrition Coach (CNS), Corrective Exercise Specialist (CES), Strength and Conditioning Specialist (SCS), Bodybuilding Coach (CBS), and Group Exercise (GES).