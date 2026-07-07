After reviewing the top picks for the best omega-3 supplements, mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+ is our top pick. Each serving delivers 1,500 mg of EPA and DHA in triglyceride form—the type your body absorbs best—sourced from 100% wild-caught, cold-water fish from the South Pacific. What really sets it apart, though, is the natural lemon oil, which means no fishy burps, so you can actually stick with it long enough to feel the benefits.