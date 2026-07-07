Best Omega-3 Supplements Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect omega-3 supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - omega-3 potency+
1,500 mg of EPA and DHA in each serving (triglyceride form)
Made with natural lemon oil (no fishy burps)
100% wild-caught, cold-water fish from the South Pacific
AG1 - AG Omega3
2,150 milligrams of EPA & DHA (triglyceride form)
NSF Certified for Sport®
Derived from wild-caught small fish
Nordic Naturals - Ultimate Omega
1,280 milligrams of EPA & DHA (triglyceride form)
Sustainably made from 100% wild-caught fish
Comes in liquid & gummy formats
Momentous - Omega-3
1,600 milligrams of EPA & DHA (a 1:1 ratio)
Norwegian sourced
5-day travel pack option
BodyHealth - Omega 3
2,180 milligrams of EPA & DHA (triglyceride form)
Includes vitamin D, astaxanthin, turmeric, boswellia, and ginger
Sustainably harvested sardines, anchovies, mackerel, and herring
Metagenics - OmegaGenics® Fish Oil EPA-DHA 500 mg
500 milligrams of EPA & DHA from wild-caught sardines, anchovies, and mackerel
Can scale-up dose as needed
Tested for over 200 contaminants
What are omega-3s
Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of healthy polyunsaturated fat1 that support nearly every system in the body. There are three main types of omega-3s:*
- ALA (alpha-linolenic acid): An essential fat found in plant foods like flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts. Your body can't make ALA, so you need to get it from your diet.
- EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid): Found mainly in fatty fish and seafood, EPA is best known for supporting heart, brain, and mood health.*
- DHA (docosahexaenoic acid): Also found in marine foods (and algae), DHA is a major structural component of the brain and eyes and plays an important role throughout life.*
While all three omega-3s are important, most of the health benefits associated with omega-3 supplements come from EPA and DHA. Your body can make small amounts of these fats from ALA, but the conversion is very limited. That's why omega-3 intake (and supplementation) is so important.
Benefits of omega-3 supplements
Despite recommendations to eat at least two servings of fatty fish per week, more than 90% of Americans2 fall short. As a result, many people don't get enough EPA and DHA through food alone.
Research shows these marine omega-3s support several aspects of health, including:*
- Heart health: EPA and DHA help support healthy cholesterol, triglyceride levels, and overall heart function.*
- Brain and cognitive health: DHA is a major building block of the brain, while both EPA and DHA support healthy cognitive function.*
- Eye health: DHA is highly concentrated in the retina and helps maintain healthy vision.*
- Joint mobility: Omega-3s help support a healthy inflammatory response, promoting joint comfort and mobility3.*
- Mood and mental well-being: Research suggests EPA and DHA help support a balanced mood and emotional well-being3.*
- Pregnancy and early development: Omega-3s, especially DHA, are important for healthy fetal brain and eye development during pregnancy.*
Because so few people consume enough omega-3-rich seafood, a high-quality fish oil or algae-based supplement can be a simple way to help close the gap and support whole-body health.*
Who are omega-3 supplements for?
Because most Americans don't eat the recommended two servings of fatty fish each week, many people can benefit from an omega-3 supplement. While everyone's needs are different, omega-3 supplements may be especially helpful for:
- People who rarely eat seafood: If you rarely eat seafood, then an omega-3 supplement should absolutely be on your radar. Even if you eat fatty fish multiple times a week, a supplement is still a smart choice for getting a therapeutic amount of these nutrients on a daily basis.
- Vegetarians and vegans: Algae-based omega-3 supplements provide DHA (and in some cases EPA) without using fish.
- Adults looking to support heart and brain health: EPA and DHA help support cardiovascular function, cognitive health, and healthy aging.*
- People who are pregnant or trying to conceive: DHA plays an important role in fetal brain and eye development, making it an important nutrient during pregnancy.* If you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or preparing for pregnancy, talk with your healthcare provider before to determine the right option and dose for you.
- Active individuals and older adults: Omega-3s help support a healthy inflammatory response and joint mobility, making them a valuable addition to many wellness routines.*
If you have a medical condition, take blood-thinning medication, it's always a good idea to check with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.
What to look for in an omega-3 supplement
Not all omega-3 supplements are created equal. Here's what to prioritize when selecting the best options:
- EPA and DHA: Choose a supplement that clearly lists its EPA and DHA content. Most experts recommend at least 500 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA daily.
- Quality sourcing: Look for sustainably sourced fish or algae, along with third-party testing for purity and freshness.
- Absorption: Triglyceride-form omega-3s are generally absorbed best, though ethyl ester forms can also be effective when taken with a meal.
- Simple ingredients: The best formulas contain few unnecessary additives and use ingredients that help keep the oil fresh and improve taste.
Comparing the top omega-3 supplements
|Brand
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|1500 mg EPA + DHA + lemon oil
|Overall omega-3 support
|AG1
|NSF Certified for Sport®
|Athletes
|Needed
|Gelatin-free & plant-based shell
|Pregnancy
|Nordic Naturals
|Multiple format options
|Everyday omega-3 supplementation
|Momentus
|1:1 EPA:DHA ratio
|Active lifestyles & exercise recovery
|Metagenics
|Customizable dosing
|Heart health
|BodyHealth
|Added antioxidants
|A vitamin D & antioxidant boost
Our top pick
After reviewing the top picks for the best omega-3 supplements, mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+ is our top pick. Each serving delivers 1,500 mg of EPA and DHA in triglyceride form—the type your body absorbs best—sourced from 100% wild-caught, cold-water fish from the South Pacific. What really sets it apart, though, is the natural lemon oil, which means no fishy burps, so you can actually stick with it long enough to feel the benefits.