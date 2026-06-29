Best Multivitamin For Women Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect multivitamin, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - ultimate multivitamin+
Save 10% with code ROUNDUP
33 ingredients at science-backed doses*
High potency B complex for energy, hair, skin, and nails*
Fullwell - Women’s Prenatal Multivitamin
26 essential vitamins and minerals
Iron & DHA-free to personalize DHA-dose based on body's needs
4000 IUs of Vitamin D for strong bone development*
Thorne - Women's Multi 50+
23 nutrients to support the unique needs of perimenopausal and postmenopausal women*
Includes calcium, magnesium, and vitamins D and K2 for bone support*
Vitamin K and magnesium provide support for heart health*
Seed - DM-02™All-in-One Multivitamin
100% daily value of 20 vitamins & minerals
Boost of CoQ10, PQQ, and spermidine for cellular energy*
Unique delivery system to targeted release of nutrients in GI tract
AG1 - Next Gen
Combines a multivitamin with daily pre- and probiotics
Powder form great for those who don’t like capsules
Available in multiple flavors
Why you need a multivitamin
Let's face it: Even with a healthy diet, it can be hard to get all the vitamins and minerals your body needs every day.
Research shows that many people don't get enough of required micronutrients each day through food alone.
Vitamins A, C, D, E, and K, along with calcium, magnesium, and potassium are just a few of the major nutrient gaps that many Americans are facing daily. Taking a multivitamin daily can help fill them in.
What makes a multivitamin for women different?
Men and women often have the same daily needs for many vitamins and minerals. One exception: Women who are pregnant, trying to conceive, or breastfeeding may need higher amounts of certain nutrients.
Multivitamins for women may contain more iron and certain B vitamins than formulas made for men—but not always. In some cases, the formula is exactly the same, just with different labels.
The benefits of multivitamins for women
- Immune Support: A good multivitamin can support the immune system1, helping the body fend off illnesses more effectively.*
- Skin and Hair Health: Vitamins A, C, and E in multivitamins contribute to healthy skin and hair2 and eye health2.*
- Bone Health: Many multivitamins have calcium, vitamin D, and other vital micronutrients to promote strong and healthy bones.*
How to pick a quality multivitamin
Not all multivitamins are equal. The best multivitamins follow a strict criteria that ensure they’re truly filling the gaps in your diet.
1.
20+ key nutrients
20+ key nutrients
A good multivitamin should include a wide range of vitamins and minerals your body needs at 100% of your DV:
- Fat-soluble vitamins like A, D3, E, K1, and K2
- Water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and all 8 B vitamins
The best multivitamin for women should also contain important minerals, like calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and selenium. Plus, trace minerals like iodine, copper, manganese, and chromium.
Microminerals—which include calcium, magnesium, and potassium—are very large. It’s impossible to squeeze 100% DV into a capsule or two, so their serving size will be lower.
2.
The right doses
The right doses
A multivitamin only works if it contains enough of each nutrient to make a difference. Look for brands that clearly list the amount of every ingredient.
3.
High-quality ingredients
High-quality ingredients
The best multis use forms of nutrients your body can easily absorb and use.
Look for things like:
- Vitamin D3 (instead of D2)
- Methylated B vitamins
- Chelated minerals, which may be easier for your body to absorb and more gentle on your GI tract
Also, choose brands that test their products for quality and purity.
4.
Extra benefits beyond vitamins and minerals
Extra benefits beyond vitamins and minerals
Some multivitamins go beyond the basics by adding helpful plant compounds and antioxidants.
Look for ingredients like:
- Lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene
- Herbs like ashwagandha
- Antioxidants like glutathione, resveratrol, or CoQ10
5.
Clean ingredients
Clean ingredients
A great multivitamin should focus on what’s inside—not unnecessary extras.
Look for products without:
- Artificial colors, flavors, or dyes
- Unnecessary fillers
- Common allergens like gluten, dairy, or soy
Comparing the best multivitamin for women
|Brand
|Format
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|Subscription
|mindbodygreen
|Caspules
|Formulated for healthy aging
|Healthy aging
|Yes
|FullWell
|Capsules
|Focused on pregnancy
|Expecting mothers
|Yes
|Thorne
|Capsules
|Focused on menopause
|Over 50
|Yes
|Seed
|Capsules
|Microbiome support
|Gut-first nutrition
|Yes
|AG1
|Powder
|Doubles as a greens powder
|All-in-one support
|Yes
Who should take a multivitamin?
Taking a multivitamin supplement is a great way to ensure you’re getting the water- (and fat-) soluble vitamins, macrominerals, and trace minerals your body needs.
However, there may be certain groups who can benefit more from taking a daily multivitamin, including:
- Adults looking to fill common nutritional gaps in their daily diet
- People with busy lifestyles who want convenient nutritional support
- Individuals with limited diets or specific dietary preferences
- Older adults looking to support healthy aging and overall wellness
- Anyone seeking foundational support for energy, immunity, and nutrient intake
FAQ
Do women's multivitamins really work?
Yes, women's multivitamins work—if they are created with high-quality ingredients and offer a complete range of micronutrients in meaningful amounts.
Is it good to take a multivitamin every day?
Not only is it good to take a multivitamin every day, but you should most certainly be doing so if you want to reach your nutritional needs for a comprehensive array of essential vitamins and minerals. That's why it's important to find a multi that comes in a reasonable serving size that's easy enough to take daily.
Are multivitamins a waste of money?
The only way a multivitamin would be a waste of money is if you're not investing in a high-quality product.
Our winner
We reviewed five top multivitamins—and mindbodygreen’s Ultimate Multivitamin+ came out on top. Its standout formula goes beyond the basics, combining essential vitamins and minerals with longevity-focused nutrients like glutathione, resveratrol, lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, and vitamin K2 to support antioxidant defenses, cellular health, and healthy aging. It’s a daily foundation to help you feel your best now, while supporting your long-term well-being.*