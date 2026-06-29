Best Multivitamin For Women Of 2026

A good multivitamin should include a wide range of vitamins and minerals your body needs at 100% of your DV:

Fat-soluble vitamins like A, D3, E, K1, and K2

Water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and all 8 B vitamins

The best multivitamin for women should also contain important minerals, like calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and selenium. Plus, trace minerals like iodine, copper, manganese, and chromium.

Microminerals—which include calcium, magnesium, and potassium—are very large. It’s impossible to squeeze 100% DV into a capsule or two, so their serving size will be lower.