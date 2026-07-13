Best Multivitamin For Women Over 60
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect multivitamin, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - ultimate multivitamin+
High-potency B complex to support energy*
6 longevity antioxidants (including glutathione & resveratrol) for healthy aging*
27 vitamins and minerals for heart health, cognition, bones & vision
AG1 - Next Gen
Provides vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics & digestive enzymes
Powder form is great for those who don’t like capsules
Available in multiple flavors & travel packs
Thorne - Women's Multi 50+
23 nutrients to support perimenopause and postmenopause*
Includes calcium, magnesium, vitamin D & vitamin K for bone support*
Provides an active form of vitamin B6 to support estrogen metabolism*
Ancient Nutrition - Women’s 50+ Multivitamin
Ashwagandha for stress support and sleep quality during menopause*
Includes 21 essential nutrients*
Supports cognitive function & alertness*
Seed - DM-02™All-in-One Multivitamin
100% of the daily value of 20 vitamins & minerals
Includes a cellular energy complex with CoQ10, PQQ & spermidine
Supports healthy aging & immune function
Why women over 60 may benefit from a multivitamin
As we age, nutrient needs change—and getting enough of certain vitamins and minerals through food alone can become more challenging. A daily multivitamin may help support:
- Bone health: Vitamin D, vitamin K, magnesium, and calcium help maintain strong, healthy bones.*
- Heart health: Antioxidants and key nutrients help support cardiovascular health as you age.*
- Brain health: B vitamins and other nutrients help support memory, focus, and healthy cognitive function.*
- Energy: B vitamins help convert food into energy and support healthy energy metabolism.*
- Immune health: Vitamins C and D, along with zinc, help support a healthy immune system.*
What to look for in a multivitamin for women over 60
Not all multivitamins are created equal. Here's what to look for when selecting the best options for women over 60.
1.
20+ key nutrients
20+ key nutrients
A quality multivitamin should provide a broad range of essential nutrients women need as they age. We prioritized formulas with key vitamins and minerals that support bone, heart, brain, and immune health, including vitamins A, C, D3, E, K, the full spectrum of B vitamins, magnesium, calcium, zinc, selenium, iodine, and other important trace minerals.*
2.
Effective doses & absorbable forms
Effective doses & absorbable forms
The ingredients only matter if they're included in meaningful amounts and forms your body can use. We favored multivitamins that provide clinically relevant doses whenever possible and use highly bioavailable forms, such as vitamin D3, methylated B vitamins, and chelated minerals for better absorption.*
3.
Added support for women in midlife
Added support for women in midlife
Many of the best multivitamins go beyond basic nutrition. We gave preference to formulas that include additional ingredients to support healthy aging and common concerns after 60, such as antioxidants, probiotics, omega-3s, or plant compounds that promote healthy bones, cognition, stress resilience, gut health, and menopause-related wellness.*
4.
Clean, high-quality formulas
Clean, high-quality formulas
We looked for products made with high-quality ingredients and minimal fillers, artificial colors, or unnecessary additives. We also favored brands that prioritize third-party testing and transparent sourcing to ensure purity and potency.
Who can benefit from a multivitamin
Multivitamin supplements may be especially helpful for:
- Adults looking to fill common nutritional gaps in their daily diet
- People with busy lifestyles who want convenient nutritional support
- Individuals with limited diets or specific dietary preferences
- Older adults looking to support healthy aging and overall wellness
- Anyone seeking foundational support for energy, immunity, and nutrient intake
FAQ
Do women 60+ need a specific multivitamin?
Women 60+ should look for a multi that provides an effective daily dose of key vitamins and minerals for bone health, heart health, and immunity, in addition to other bioactives for healthy aging, gut health, and stress. Not all multis that will benefit women 60+ will be labeled as so.
Is it good to take a multivitamin every day?
Not only is it good to take a multivitamin every day, but you should most certainly be doing so if you want to reach your nutritional needs for a comprehensive array of essential vitamins and minerals.
Are multivitamins a waste of money?
The only way a multivitamin would be a waste of money is if you're not investing in a high-quality product.
Our winner
Our staff registered dietitian nutritionist reviewed the multivitamins, and these brands came out on top. Of our picks, mindbodygreen’s Ultimate Multivitamin+ earned our top spot. This unique (and standout) formula goes beyond the basics—combining essential vitamins and minerals with longevity-focused nutrients like glutathione, resveratrol, lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, and vitamin K2 to support antioxidant defenses, cellular health, and healthy aging.*