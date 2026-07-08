Best Liver Supplements Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect liver supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - liver detox+
Supports the detoxification processes of the liver, kidneys, lungs, gut, & skin*
Combats oxidative stress and promotes binding, filtering, & removal of toxins*
Provides Setria® glutathione, NAC, milk thistle, vitamin C & selenium
Dose - Dose for your Liver
Designed to support liver enzyme levels and daily liver function*
An orange-flavored liquid supplement (just 2-4 ounces a day)
Includes turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger
Thorne - Liver Cleanse
Provides berberine, milk thistle, burdock extract and chicory root
A one-capsule serving
Supports detoxification pathways & bile flow
Cymbiotika - Liver Health+
Helps promote optimal function of the liver and gallbladder*
Includes NAC, dandelion, artichoke, slippery elm
Also provides key nutrients like thiamin and choline
Gaia Herbs - Milk Thistle
Single-ingredient milk thistle supplement to support detoxification pathways*
Full-spectrum & designed for improved bioavailability
375 milligrams silymarins (the key antioxidant of milk thistle)
What does the liver do?
The liver is a vital organ (for detoxification and metabolic health) It performs over 500 biological tasks1 that support digestion, metabolism, energy production, and the body’s natural detoxification processes.
As the body’s primary detoxification organ, the liver helps transform unwanted compounds from our environment and lifestyle (including alcohol, pollutants, and other chemicals) into forms the body can eliminate. It also produces bile, which helps remove fat-soluble compounds through digestion.
While the liver is just one part of the body’s complex detoxification network, supporting healthy liver function is an important piece of whole-body wellness.*
How do liver supplements work
Your liver is already equipped with powerful detoxification systems that work around the clock to process compounds from your diet, environment, and normal metabolism. Quality liver supplements are designed to support the liver’s natural pathways by providing targeted nutrients and botanicals that help maintain healthy liver function.*
Many of these supplements also support the liver’s antioxidant defenses. The liver’s everyday functions naturally create oxidative stress, so maintaining antioxidant balance is an important part of supporting liver health. Ingredients like glutathione and N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) help support the body’s glutathione system, while nutrients like vitamin C provide additional antioxidant support to help protect cells from oxidative stress.*
The best liver supplement ingredients
Glutathione
Glutathione
Known as the body’s “master antioxidant,” glutathione helps maintain cellular antioxidant defenses and supports the liver’s natural detoxification pathways.*
N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)
N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)
A precursor to glutathione, NAC helps replenish the body’s glutathione stores and supports antioxidant protection.*
Milk thistle (silymarin)
Milk thistle (silymarin)
A botanical traditionally used to support liver health, milk thistle provides antioxidant compounds that help maintain healthy liver cells.*
Vitamin C
Vitamin C
A powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from oxidative stress and supports normal immune function.*
Dandelion root
Dandelion root
A traditional botanical used to support healthy digestion and the body’s natural elimination processes.*
Comparing top liver supplements
|Brand
|Format
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|Capsules
|Setria® glutathione
|Overall liver & detoxification support*
|Dose
|Liquid
|A daily shot for your liver
|Turmeric-based liver support
|Cymbiotika
|Capsules
|Comprehensive blend of liver-protective vitamins, herbs & nutrients
|Digestion & metabolism
|Thorne
|Capsules
|One capsule
|Berberine-support
|Gaia Herbs
|Capsules
|Standalone milk thistle supplement
|Targeted herbal supplement
What to look for in a liver supplement
When choosing a liver supplement, look for formulas that include:
- Ingredients that support antioxidant defenses: There are a lot of sketchy “detox” supplements out there with iffy ingredients. The products (and ingredients listed above) all have research supporting their role in liver function.*
- Comprehensive support: The liver doesn’t work alone. Quality formulas may include ingredients that support multiple aspects of whole-body health, including antioxidant activity, cellular protection, metabolic health, and normal elimination pathways.*
- Transparent sourcing and dosing: A high-quality supplement should clearly list its ingredients, doses, and sourcing practices so you know exactly what you’re taking.
Our winner
After reviewing the top liver supplements, mindbodygreen's liver detox+ came out on top. Each serving provides 250 milligrams of clinically studied Setria® glutathione, a highly bioavailable form of the body's master antioxidant that helps support the liver's natural detoxification processes and antioxidant defenses.* The formula also pairs glutathione with N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), milk thistle, vitamin C, and selenium to support healthy liver function from multiple angles.*