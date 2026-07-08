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Best Liver Detox Supplements Of 2026

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review byMolly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect liver detox supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.

1
Best overall

mindbodygreen - liver detox+

  • Supports the detoxification processes of the liver, kidneys, lungs, gut, & skin*

  • Combats oxidative stress and promotes binding, filtering, & removal of toxins*

  • Provides Setria® glutathione, NAC, milk thistle, vitamin C & selenium

9.9
Outstanding
Shop nowGo to mindbodygreen
2
Best for liver enzymes

Dose - Dose for your Liver

  • Designed to support liver enzyme levels and daily liver function*

  • An orange-flavored liquid supplement (just 2-4 ounces a day)

  • Includes turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger 

9.2
Excellent
Shop nowGo to Dose
3
Best for berberine

Thorne - Liver Cleanse

  • Provides berberine, milk thistle, burdock extract and chicory root

  • A one-capsule serving

  • Supports detoxification pathways & bile flow 

9.2
Excellent
Shop nowGo to Thorne
4
Best for digestion & metabolism

Cymbiotika - Liver Health+

  • Helps promote optimal function of the liver and gallbladder*

  • Includes NAC, dandelion, artichoke, slippery elm 

  • Also provides key nutrients like thiamin and choline

8.8
Very Good
Shop nowGo to Cymbiotika
5
Best for milk thistle

Gaia Herbs - Milk Thistle

  • Single-ingredient milk thistle supplement to support detoxification pathways*

  • Full-spectrum & designed for improved bioavailability

  • 375 milligrams silymarins (the key antioxidant of milk thistle) 

8.7
Very Good
Shop nowGo to Gaia Herbs

What does the liver do?

The liver is a vital organ (for detoxification and metabolic health) It performs over 500 biological tasks1 that support digestion, metabolism, energy production, and the body’s natural detoxification processes.

As the body’s primary detoxification organ, the liver helps transform unwanted compounds from our environment and lifestyle (including alcohol, pollutants, and other chemicals) into forms the body can eliminate. It also produces bile, which helps remove fat-soluble compounds through digestion.

While the liver is just one part of the body’s complex detoxification network, supporting healthy liver function is an important piece of whole-body wellness.*

How liver supplements work

Your liver is already equipped with powerful detoxification systems that work around the clock to process compounds from your diet, environment, and normal metabolism. Quality liver supplements are designed to support the liver’s natural pathways by providing targeted nutrients and botanicals that help maintain healthy liver function.* 

Many of these supplements also support the liver’s antioxidant defenses. The liver’s everyday functions naturally create oxidative stress, so maintaining antioxidant balance is an important part of supporting liver health. Ingredients like glutathione and N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) help support the body’s glutathione system, while nutrients like vitamin C provide additional antioxidant support to help protect cells from oxidative stress.*

The best ingredients for liver detox

Known as the body’s “master antioxidant,” glutathione helps maintain cellular antioxidant defenses and supports the liver’s natural detoxification pathways.*

A precursor to glutathione, NAC helps replenish the body’s glutathione stores and supports antioxidant protection.*

A botanical traditionally used to support liver health, milk thistle provides antioxidant compounds that help maintain healthy liver cells.*

A powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from oxidative stress and supports normal immune function.*

A traditional botanical used to support healthy digestion and the body’s natural elimination processes.*

A plant extract traditionally used to support healthy digestion and bile production.*

Comparing top liver detox supplements

BrandFormatKey differentiatorBest for
mindbodygreenCapsulesSetria® glutathioneOverall liver & detoxification support*
DoseLiquidA daily shot for your liverTurmeric-based liver support
CymbiotikaCapsulesComprehensive blend of liver-protective vitamins, herbs & nutrientsDigestion & metabolism
ThorneCapsulesOne capsuleBerberine-support
Gaia HerbsCapsulesStandalone milk thistle supplementTargeted herbal supplement

What to look for in a liver detox supplement

When choosing a liver supplement, look for formulas that include:

  • Ingredients that support antioxidant defenses: There are a lot of sketchy “detox” supplements out there with iffy ingredients. The products (and ingredients listed above) all have research supporting their role in liver function.*
  • Comprehensive support: The liver doesn’t work alone. Quality formulas may include ingredients that support multiple aspects of whole-body health, including antioxidant activity, cellular protection, metabolic health, and normal elimination pathways.*
  • Transparent sourcing and dosing: A high-quality supplement should clearly list its ingredients, doses, and sourcing practices so you know exactly what you’re taking.

Our winner

After reviewing the top liver detox supplements, mindbodygreen's liver detox+ came out on top. Each serving provides 250 milligrams of clinically studied Setria® glutathione, a highly bioavailable form of the body's master antioxidant that helps support the liver's natural detoxification processes and antioxidant defenses.* The formula also pairs glutathione with N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), milk thistle, vitamin C, and selenium to support healthy liver function from multiple angles.*