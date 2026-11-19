Made In

Stainless Steel Frying Pan Set

$250 (was $417)

The pan you reach for most is worth getting right. Made In’s Stainless Clad Frying Pan Set skips the nonstick coating entirely, so there are no PFAS, PTFE, or PFOA to worry about. Instead you get 5-ply stainless steel that gives a restaurant-worthy sear, works on any stovetop, and goes straight into the oven up to 800°F. The set includes 8-, 10-, and 12-inch pans, so there’s one for every job.