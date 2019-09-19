Inner Flame Asafoetida

Asafoetida is a seasoning that's often used in Indian food. It has an extremely pungent odor (I keep mine in a Mason jar in the container in my pantry to contain it), but in food, it mellows out to a garlicky, oniony flavor that rounds out and adds necessary depth to dishes (if your homemade Indian food doesn't taste anything like what you eat at restaurants, adding asafoetida is a great step in the right direction). Needless to say, it's impossible to find at my local grocer, to I order this brand, which is gluten-free (many brands contain flour to cut the stickiness of the resin) and also contains turmeric. Asafoetida, Inner Flame ($10.99 for 2.8 ounces)