Get Excited: These Are The Best Healthy Cookbooks Coming Out This Fall

The Dude Diet Dinnertime

Serena Wolf's first cookbook, The Dude Diet, made waves by recreating decadent dinners as healthy-ish staples. This book focuses entirely on getting dinner on the table, whether you want a 30-minute meal or a fancy-pants date night. Domesticate-me.com blogger Wolf's signature writing is laugh-out-loud hilarious, and her food is perfect for comfort food lovers who still want to nourish their bodies (think healthier sloppy joes, and lots of variations on Wolf's signature Quinoa Bakes). The Le Cordon Bleu–trained chef translates fancy technique into dishes that are finger-licking good (and Wolf, a big fan of the pleasure food provides, wants you to get in and lick those fingers!). If you love bad-for-you food but want to feel good, this is the book for you. The Dude Diet Dinnertime: 125 Clean(ish) Recipes for Weeknight Winners and Fancypants Dinners by Serena Wolf (October 29)