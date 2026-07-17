Best Glutathione Supplements Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect glutathione, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - ultimate multivitamin+
Save 10% with code ROUNDUP
Contains 100 mg of clinically studied Setria® glutathione
Delivers 33 bioavailable vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients for whole-body support
Features additional antioxidants like resveratrol, lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin to complement glutathione's benefits
Codeage - Liposomal Glutathione
Delivers 1,000 milligrams liposomal glutathione
Liposomal delivery for enhanced absorption
NSF® certified product
Thorne - Glutathione-SR
Sustained-release technology for gradual delivery
NSF Certified for Sport®
175 milligrams of glutathione
Quicksilver Scientific - Liposomal Glutathione
Fast-absorbing liquid liposomal formula
Easy to take—no capsules required
Cacao mint or lemon mint flavor
Cymbiotika - Liposomal Glutathione
Provides NAC and other key glutathione precursors
Liposomal delivery system
Comprehensive antioxidant formula
What is glutathione?
Glutathione is often called the body's "master antioxidant" because it's one of the most important compounds your cells use to defend against oxidative stress. Made from three amino acids—glutamine, glycine, and cysteine—glutathione is found in virtually every cell in the body, with especially high concentrations in the liver. Its primary job is to neutralize free radicals, regenerate other antioxidants (like vitamins C and E), and support the body's natural detoxification processes.*
Although your body makes glutathione on its own, production naturally declines with age. Everyday factors like poor sleep, chronic stress, alcohol, environmental toxins, intense exercise, and nutrient deficiencies can also increase your need for this critical antioxidant.
Benefits of glutathione
Because glutathione is involved in so many cellular processes, maintaining healthy levels may support multiple aspects of health. Research suggests glutathione may help1:
- Protect cells from oxidative stress and free radical damage*
- Support healthy liver function and the body's natural detoxification pathways*
- Recycle and regenerate other antioxidants, including vitamins C and E*
- Support immune system function*
- Promote healthy aging by protecting mitochondria and cellular health*
What to look for in a glutathione supplement
Not all glutathione supplements are created equal. While some formulas provide glutathione directly, others contain glutathione precursors—nutrients like N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), glycine, or selenium that help your body produce more of its own glutathione.
That's because standard oral glutathione isn't always well absorbed. If you're choosing a supplement that contains glutathione itself, look for a form with clinical research supporting its bioavailability, such as Setria® glutathione2, which has been shown to raise blood and cellular glutathione levels in human studies.
Other features worth considering include:
- Clinically studied ingredients and effective doses
- Third-party testing for quality and purity
- Minimal fillers and unnecessary additives
- Added synergistic nutrients like vitamin C or selenium, which help support glutathione's antioxidant activity
Who would benefit from a glutathione supplement?
While everyone relies on glutathione for healthy cellular function, supplementation may be especially helpful for people whose glutathione levels or needs are higher, including:
- Adults looking to support healthy aging and cellular resilience
- People exposed to higher levels of environmental pollutants or oxidative stress
- Those who regularly consume alcohol
- Athletes or highly active individuals recovering from intense exercise
- Anyone looking to support healthy liver function and antioxidant defenses
If you're generally healthy and eat a protein-rich diet with plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables, your body is likely producing glutathione naturally. However, because production declines with age and modern lifestyles can increase oxidative stress, many people choose to supplement with either a well-absorbed glutathione ingredient or its key precursors to help support healthy levels over time.
Our winner
Most glutathione supplements fall into one of two camps: they either provide glutathione precursors (like NAC) or glutathione itself. What makes mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ stand out is that it contains 100 milligrams of Setria® glutathione—a patented, clinically studied form of reduced glutathione that's been shown to raise blood and cellular glutathione levels after oral supplementation. Unlike standard glutathione, which isn't always well utilized by the body, Setria® has research supporting its bioavailability.
We also appreciate that glutathione isn't the only antioxidant doing the heavy lifting. The formula pairs Setria® with five additional longevity-focused antioxidants—including resveratrol, lycopene, lutein, zeaxanthin, and black pepper extract—alongside selenium and vitamin C, nutrients that help support the body's antioxidant defense system.
As a bonus, you're getting much more than a glutathione supplement. The comprehensive formula delivers 33 vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients in highly bioavailable forms, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to support healthy aging, cellular health, immune function, and overall wellness with a single daily supplement.