Glutathione is often called the body's "master antioxidant" because it's one of the most important compounds your cells use to defend against oxidative stress. Made from three amino acids—glutamine, glycine, and cysteine—glutathione is found in virtually every cell in the body, with especially high concentrations in the liver. Its primary job is to neutralize free radicals, regenerate other antioxidants (like vitamins C and E), and support the body's natural detoxification processes.*