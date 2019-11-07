Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This November

The Suspect by Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen

At the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, Richard Jewell discovered a bomb amid a crowd of 50,000 people. It detonated minutes later, wounding 111 and killing two—far less than would've been in its proximity had Jewell not spotted it and acted fast. Jewell was a hero—but within 72 hours, the FBI had identified him as their chief suspect. This book narrates the shocking true story of Jewell, including a close look at the PTSD that comes from being the villain of one of the first national television news sagas. A beautifully reported account that will keep you on the edge of your seat—and stay tuned in December for the Clint Eastwood film (starring Olivia Wilde and Sam Rockwell) that was informed in part by the book. The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle by Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen (November 12)