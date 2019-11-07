mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Personal Growth

Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This November

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Image by mbg creative + custom

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 7, 2019
Reading is undeniably a key wellness practice—and one that many of us have ignored for far too long. It's proven to build empathy, reduce stress, and even lessen sugar cravings (yes, really!). With that in mind, we're excited to share Well Read, a column that curates the absolute best fiction and nonfiction picks of the month. Here's what you should read this November. (Want more Well Read? You can find our past picks here.)

The Crying Book by Heather Christle

Poet Heather Christle lost a friend to suicide and then gave birth to her first baby: both experiences that elicited tears but of a very different sort. In this book, she turns her artistic curiosity toward the science and emotionality behind crying. The book is written in bursts, almost mini-essays, in which Christle shares a story, a scientific fact, a memory, or a poem. It's an experience to read, and while you'll come away intellectually versed in crying, you'll more so be moved by it on a visceral level (a fitting tribute to one of the most visceral emotions we experience). The Crying Book by Heather Christle (November 5)

Get a Life, Chloe Brown: A Novel by Talia Hibbert

Chloe Brown is chronically ill and still living at home when she decides she needs to, well, get a life. She makes a list of ways to do so, including having meaningless sex, riding a motorcycle, and traveling the world with nothing but hand luggage. Of course, romance ensues, as does plenty of adventure, laughter, and tears. A fun and life-affirming romp, this book will make you want to get out there and experience the most of your days, regardless of your circumstances. Get a Life, Chloe Brown: A Novel by Talia Hibbert (November 5)

Little Weirds by Jenny Slate

While it could technically fall into the vein of "famous funny person writes a memoir," this book is really in a category of one. Comedian and actress Jenny Slate has written a collection of essays that plays with style and form. It's literary enough to garner a blurb from short story master George Saunders, and funny enough to elicit laugh-out-loud chuckles. There are poignant moments too, as Slate grapples with her depression, loneliness, and even the idea of her death. Little Weirds by Jenny Slate (November 5)

The Suspect by Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen

At the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, Richard Jewell discovered a bomb amid a crowd of 50,000 people. It detonated minutes later, wounding 111 and killing two—far less than would've been in its proximity had Jewell not spotted it and acted fast. Jewell was a hero—but within 72 hours, the FBI had identified him as their chief suspect. This book narrates the shocking true story of Jewell, including a close look at the PTSD that comes from being the villain of one of the first national television news sagas. A beautifully reported account that will keep you on the edge of your seat—and stay tuned in December for the Clint Eastwood film (starring Olivia Wilde and Sam Rockwell) that was informed in part by the book. The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle by Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen (November 12)

No One Is Too Small To Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg has made literal waves in recent months, as she sailed across the Atlantic Ocean (instead of flying) to speak to the United Nations about climate change. This book is a collection of the teenage activist's speeches, including the viral one at the U.N. It's filled with plainly stated facts about the science behind global warming, but it's also filled with passion. Perfect for inspiring people of all generations to take action before it's too late. No One Is Too Small To Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg (November 12)

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-fiction-and-narrative-non-fiction-books-november-2019

Your article and new folder have been saved!