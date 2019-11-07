Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This November
The Crying Book by Heather Christle
Poet Heather Christle lost a friend to suicide and then gave birth to her first baby: both experiences that elicited tears but of a very different sort. In this book, she turns her artistic curiosity toward the science and emotionality behind crying. The book is written in bursts, almost mini-essays, in which Christle shares a story, a scientific fact, a memory, or a poem. It's an experience to read, and while you'll come away intellectually versed in crying, you'll more so be moved by it on a visceral level (a fitting tribute to one of the most visceral emotions we experience). The Crying Book by Heather Christle (November 5)
Get a Life, Chloe Brown: A Novel by Talia Hibbert
Chloe Brown is chronically ill and still living at home when she decides she needs to, well, get a life. She makes a list of ways to do so, including having meaningless sex, riding a motorcycle, and traveling the world with nothing but hand luggage. Of course, romance ensues, as does plenty of adventure, laughter, and tears. A fun and life-affirming romp, this book will make you want to get out there and experience the most of your days, regardless of your circumstances. Get a Life, Chloe Brown: A Novel by Talia Hibbert (November 5)
Little Weirds by Jenny Slate
While it could technically fall into the vein of "famous funny person writes a memoir," this book is really in a category of one. Comedian and actress Jenny Slate has written a collection of essays that plays with style and form. It's literary enough to garner a blurb from short story master George Saunders, and funny enough to elicit laugh-out-loud chuckles. There are poignant moments too, as Slate grapples with her depression, loneliness, and even the idea of her death. Little Weirds by Jenny Slate (November 5)
The Suspect by Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen
At the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, Richard Jewell discovered a bomb amid a crowd of 50,000 people. It detonated minutes later, wounding 111 and killing two—far less than would've been in its proximity had Jewell not spotted it and acted fast. Jewell was a hero—but within 72 hours, the FBI had identified him as their chief suspect. This book narrates the shocking true story of Jewell, including a close look at the PTSD that comes from being the villain of one of the first national television news sagas. A beautifully reported account that will keep you on the edge of your seat—and stay tuned in December for the Clint Eastwood film (starring Olivia Wilde and Sam Rockwell) that was informed in part by the book. The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle by Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen (November 12)
No One Is Too Small To Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg has made literal waves in recent months, as she sailed across the Atlantic Ocean (instead of flying) to speak to the United Nations about climate change. This book is a collection of the teenage activist's speeches, including the viral one at the U.N. It's filled with plainly stated facts about the science behind global warming, but it's also filled with passion. Perfect for inspiring people of all generations to take action before it's too late. No One Is Too Small To Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg (November 12)
