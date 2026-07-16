Best Eye Health Supplements of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect eye supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - eye health+
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Clinically studied lutein, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin & saffron*
Promotes visual sharpness & focus while shielding against blue light*
Supports macular & retinal health& with AREDS 2 nutrients
O Positiv Health - Meno Eye Health & Vision Support
12 mg of lutein, & 3mg of zeaxanthin help protect retinal health and encourage long-term eye health
Combines carotenoids & bilberry extra to support eye tissue health & protect against oxidative stress
A single, easy-to-swallow vegan capsules with no taste for each serving
Sports Research - Astaxanthin with Coconut Oil
6mg of astaxanthin, a fat-soluble carotenoid found known for its antioxidant properties
Minimalist formula with no artificial ingredients or fillers
Enhanced absorption via organic virgin coconut oil
Bullet Proof - Eye Armor
Supports tired and strained eyes with 20mg of lutein, 4mg of zeaxanthin, & 4mg of astaxanthin*
Formula boosted with 300mcg of vitamin A & 80mg of bilberry fruit extract to support eye health
A single, gel capsule that's third party tested & taken with food
Nordic Naturals - Vision Support
Blend of omega-3s and antioxidants to promote healthy eyes*
Has the most clinically researched form of lutein to encourage tear production
Encourages brain & eye health while protecting against blue light*
Why eye health matters
Your eyes are exposed to oxidative stress every day—from sunlight, screen time, aging, and normal metabolism. While a healthy diet is the foundation of good vision, certain nutrients may help support healthy eyes and protect against age-related changes.*
The strongest evidence exists for specific nutrients like lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, particularly in people at risk for age-related eye disease.
Do eye supplements really work?
Eye supplements aren't designed to improve your vision overnight or eliminate the need for glasses.
Instead, research suggests certain nutrients may help support long-term eye health and, in some cases, slow the progression of age-related eye conditions.*
The strongest clinical evidence comes from the AREDS and AREDS2 studies, which found that specific combinations of vitamins and minerals can benefit certain people with age-related macular degeneration.
The best ingredients for eye health
1.
Lutein & zeaxanthin
Lutein & zeaxanthin
These carotenoids accumulate in the retina and help filter blue light while protecting eye cells from oxidative stress.*
2.
Astaxanthin
Astaxanthin
A powerful antioxidant that may help reduce eye fatigue and support visual performance.*
3.
Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids
EPA and DHA help support retinal health and healthy tear production.*
4.
Vitamins C & E
Vitamins C & E
These antioxidants help protect eye tissues from oxidative damage.*
5.
Zinc
Zinc
Zinc helps transport vitamin A to the retina and plays an important role in normal vision.*
AREDS2 vs. daily eye supplements
Not every eye supplement is the same.
AREDS2 supplements
- Designed for people with intermediate age-related macular degeneration
- High-dose vitamins and minerals
- Best taken under an eye care provider's guidance
Daily eye health supplements
- Intended to support healthy vision before disease develops
- Often include carotenoids, saffron, astaxanthin, and omega-3s
- Better suited for general wellness and daily nutritional support*
How to choose an eye supplement
Clinically studied ingredients
Look for lutein, zeaxanthin, omega-3s, saffron, astaxanthin, vitamins C and E, and zinc.
Meaningful doses
The formula should clearly disclose ingredient amounts rather than hiding them in proprietary blends.
High-quality sourcing
Choose products that are third-party tested and made with premium ingredients.
Clean formula
Avoid:
- Artificial colors
- Artificial sweeteners
- Unnecessary fillers
- Excess gums
Who should take an eye supplement?
Eye supplements may be a good option for:
- Adults over 40
- People who spend long hours in front of screens
- Those looking to support healthy aging*
- People who don't regularly eat leafy greens or fatty fish
- Anyone wanting extra nutritional support for long-term eye health*
FAQ
What is the best supplement for eye health?
Most experts recommend looking for formulas that contain lutein and zeaxanthin. Depending on your needs, omega-3s, saffron, astaxanthin, vitamins C and E, and zinc may also be beneficial.* (Healthline)
Can supplements improve eyesight?
No. Supplements can't correct refractive errors like nearsightedness or replace glasses. However, certain nutrients may support overall eye health and help slow age-related changes in some individuals.* (Healthline)
Are eye supplements worth it?
If your diet is low in key eye-supporting nutrients or you're looking to support healthy aging, a high-quality eye supplement can be a convenient way to fill nutritional gaps.*
Our winner
After reviewing the best eye supplements, mindbodygreen eye health+ stands out as our top pick. Rather than relying on a traditional AREDS2 formula, it combines clinically studied carotenoids with astaxanthin and saffron to support visual performance, protect against oxidative stress, and promote long-term eye health—all in a once-daily capsule.*