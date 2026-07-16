Best Electrolytes Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect electrolytes, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - creatine with electrolytes+
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Optimal electrolyte doses for daily use (350 milligrams of sodium)
3 grams of creatine monohydrate for muscle health*
Zero added sugars & sodium is sourced form pink Himalayan salt
Needed - Hydration Support
Includes some trace minerals
Provides 250 milligrams of sodium
Available is 3 flavors (or a variety) as individual stick packs
DryWater - Complete Daily Hydration + Nutrition Stick
Includes 6 key electrolytes and 5 essential vitamins
Provides 20% of the Daily Value for potassium & 380 milligrams sodium
Zero sugar & comes in 4 flavors
Cure - Hydration
Uses coconut water powder as the based (6 grams of carbohydrates)
240 milligrams of sodium from pink Himalayan salt
Multiple flavors available as stick packs & jars
Perelel - Cellular Hydration Powder
Formulated with a potent electrolyte blend, low sodium (150 milligrams), and zero added sugar
Includes collagen & hyaluronic acid for skin health
Safe for pregnancy and breastfeeding
Skratch Labs - Hydration Sport Drink Mix
Designed to replace electrolytes lost in sweat & provide energy when working out
400 milligrams of sodium 19 grams of carbohydrates (caffeinated options)
Multiple flavors with available in a resealable bog or single-serve packs
What are electrolytes?
Electrolytes are essential minerals1 that carry an electrical charge. They help regulate fluid balance, muscle contractions, nerve signaling, and many other processes your body relies on every day.
The main electrolytes include:
- Sodium
- Potassium
- Magnesium
- Calcium
- Chloride
- Phosphorus
While all of these minerals play important roles, sodium is most closely tied to hydration2. It helps your body retain and distribute water, which is why it's the primary ingredient in most electrolyte supplements.
Your body naturally keeps electrolyte levels in balance, but you lose electrolytes through sweat and other forms of fluid loss. When that happens, replacing both fluids and electrolytes can help support hydration.*
The benefits of taking electrolyte supplements
Electrolyte powders provide a convenient way to replace the minerals your body loses through sweat or dehydration.*
They may be especially helpful for those who
- Exercise for 45–60 minutes or longer
- Work out in hot or humid conditions
- Sweat heavily ("salty sweaters")
- Spend extended time outdoors in the heat
- Travel frequently or fly often
- Live at or visit high altitudes
- Experience significant fluid loss
- Are pregnant or breastfeeding (check with your healthcare provider first)
- Are over age 65, when dehydration risk tends to increase
- Are going through periods of high stress and want additional magnesium intake*
- Regularly experience headaches or brain fog and want support for overall hydration*
Keep in mind that not every electrolyte powder is right for everyone. Some contain very high amounts of sodium, added sugar, caffeine, or artificial sweeteners, so it's worth checking the ingredient label before buying.
Forms of electrolyte supplements
Electrolyte supplements come in a few different forms, and the best choice depends on your lifestyle and preferences.
- Powders: The most popular option. Simply mix with water and adjust the concentration to your taste or hydration needs. They're also easy to travel with.
- Drink mixes or ready-to-drink beverages: Convenient when you're on the go, though they tend to be more expensive and can contain added sugar.
- Tablets: Drop them into water and let them dissolve. These are portable and typically less messy than powders.
Comparing the best electrolytes
|Brand
|Format
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|Stick packs
|Includes 3 grams of creatine monohydrate
|Everyday hydration & electrolyte support
|Needed
|Stick packs
|Includes trace minerals
|Pregnancy & breastfeeding hydration support
|DryWater
|Stick packs
|High potassium dose
|Additional vitamin & mineral support
|Cure
|Stick packs & jar
|Coconut water powder base
|Balanced electrolytes & glucose
|Perelel
|Stick packs & jar
|Includes collagen & hyaluronic acid
|Skin health
|Skratch Labs
|Resealable bags & stick packs
|19 grams of carbohydrates per serving
|Endurance athletes
What to look for in an electrolyte supplement
The best electrolyte powder for you depends on your activity level and hydration needs, but here are a few things to consider:
- Essential electrolytes: Look for a formula that includes more minerals than just sodium.
- Sodium content: Choose a sodium level that matches your lifestyle (more on that below).
- Minimal added sugar: Sugar (carbs) can be helpful for endurance athletes, but many people don't need extra sugar for everyday hydration.
- Simple ingredients: Some people prefer formulas without artificial sweeteners, synthetic dyes, or unnecessary additives.
- Caffeine: Some electrolyte mixes may include caffeine for performance support, but it isn't necessary for hydration and may not be suitable for everyone.
How much sodium do you need?
Electrolyte powders can range from under 200 milligrams of sodium to more than 1,000 milligrams per serving. The right amount depends on how much fluid and sodium you're losing.
- 200–500 mg sodium: Best for daily hydration or light exercise
- 500–1,000 mg sodium: More suitable for longer workouts, exercising in the heat, or travel
- 1,000+ mg sodium: Best suited for endurance athletes, heavy sweaters, or people training in hot, humid conditions
The electrolytes in this list all fall into the lower end of this range, which is enough to support daily hydration and electrolyte loss through sweat (while accounting for sodium intake through food). These doses are also low enough where some people may choose to have more than one serving per day to support their individual hydration needs.
Can you overdo electrolytes?
Yes. More isn't always better. Sodium is the electrolyte most people should pay attention to in this area. Some powders contain up to 1,000 milligrams per serving, which can be appropriate for endurance athletes or heavy sweaters but may be unnecessary for someone using electrolytes for everyday hydration.
If you have high blood pressure, kidney disease, diabetes, or take medications that affect fluid or electrolyte balance, talk with your healthcare provider before using an electrolyte supplement.
Our winner
mindbodygreen’s creatine with electrolytes+ earns our top spot thanks to its balanced electrolyte profile and added performance benefits. Rather than packing in excessive sodium, it provides 350 milligrams—enough to support daily hydration without being overboard for most people.* It also delivers 400 milligrams of potassiumn (a widely underconsumed nutrient for many), 100 milligrams of magnesium, and 540 milligrams of chloride, helping replenish the key electrolytes involved in hydration, muscle contractions, nerve signaling, and overall fluid balance.*
What really sets this formula apart is the addition of 3 grams of creatine monohydrate. Creatine is one of the most well-researched supplements available, with decades of evidence supporting its ability to increase muscle strength and power, improve exercise performance, and support recovery when taken consistently.* Taking 3 grams a day is an effective dose for supporting muscle health. It’s also a modest enough dose that you can stack it with other creatine products (many of which provide about 5 grams per serving) to further support muscle and brain health.*