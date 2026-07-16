200–500 mg sodium: Best for daily hydration or light exercise

Best for daily hydration or light exercise 500–1,000 mg sodium: More suitable for longer workouts, exercising in the heat, or travel

More suitable for longer workouts, exercising in the heat, or travel 1,000+ mg sodium: Best suited for endurance athletes, heavy sweaters, or people training in hot, humid conditions

The electrolytes in this list all fall into the lower end of this range, which is enough to support daily hydration and electrolyte loss through sweat (while accounting for sodium intake through food). These doses are also low enough where some people may choose to have more than one serving per day to support their individual hydration needs.