"I've just been so tired but I can't sleep," my 44-year-old patient Brenda complained during our first consultation. "I'm forgetful and have no patience. I don't feel like I even know myself. To add to that mess, I don't even desire sex with my husband anymore. I'm OK once we get started but then..."

Brenda stated exactly what so many women have struggled with in the past, including me. As a doctor of gynecology, I frequently get 40-something women in my office working through self-sabotaging menopausal issues including hot flashes, low energy, near-zero libido, weight gain, and weight loss resistance. Hormonal imbalances contribute to many of these problems. When hormones like estrogen, testosterone, and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) nose dive, you’ve got the perfect storm for menopausal miseries. But it doesn’t have to be this way!