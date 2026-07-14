Best Colostrum Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect colostrum, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - body & beauty colostrum+
Save 10% with code ROUNDUP
2 grams grass-fed bovine colostrum in a vanilla flavor
300 milligrams of Ovoderm® to enhance skin hydration & firmness*
Promotes joint comfort & mobility*
Transparent Labs - Grass-Fed Colostrum
20 grams of grass-fed colostrum per serving
Supports gut health, immune resilience & recovery*
Available in unflavored & chocolate
Kroma - Super Core
A dairy-free colostrum that’s molecularly identical to bovine-derived options
Provides 3 clinically studied bioactives: ImmunoLin™, Effera™ Lactoferrin, and a prebiotic
Vanilla flavored
Cowboy - Vanilla Colostrum
3 grams grass-fed colostrum (from the U.S.)
Whole bovine colostrum that retains its natural lipid profile
Comes in 6 flavors
ARMRA - Colostrum
1 gram of bovine colostrum with 400+ nutrients
Comes in travel stick packs
Fruit flavors (creamy)
What is colostrum?
Colostrum is the first form of milk produced by mammals during the first few days after giving birth. Its primary role is to nourish newborns with a concentrated blend of immune-supportive compounds, growth factors, and nutrients.
Most supplements use bovine colostrum (from cows), which contains many of these same naturally occurring bioactive compounds in a concentrated powder or capsule. Among the most notable are immunoglobulins (especially IgG), lactoferrin, tissue growth factors, and prebiotic oligosaccharides—all of which have been studied for their potential to support immune health, gut integrity, and recovery.
While colostrum has become increasingly popular on social media for everything from glowing skin to stronger hair, it's worth noting that the strongest body of evidence today centers on gut health, immune function, and exercise recovery—not cosmetic benefits alone.
Why is colostrum beneficial?
What makes colostrum unique isn't one single ingredient—it's the combination of bioactive compounds working together.
Immunoglobulins (IgG)
Immunoglobulins (IgG)
IgG is the most abundant immunoglobulin found in bovine colostrum. These immune proteins help support healthy immune function while also playing an important role in maintaining the gut barrier, where much of the body's immune activity takes place.
Lactoferrin
Lactoferrin
Lactoferrin is an iron-binding protein that has been extensively studied for its role in supporting immune health and a healthy inflammatory response. Emerging research also suggests it may benefit gut and bone health by helping regulate immune signaling and oxidative stress.
Growth factors
Growth factors
Colostrum naturally contains growth factors, including IGF-1, IGF-2, TGF-β, and EGF. These compounds help regulate cellular repair and tissue maintenance and have been studied for their potential to support gut lining integrity, muscle recovery, and overall resilience.
Prebiotic oligosaccharides
Prebiotic oligosaccharides
Unlike probiotics, prebiotics feed the beneficial bacteria already living in your gut. The oligosaccharides in colostrum may help support a healthier gut microbiome, which plays an important role in digestion, immunity, and metabolic health.
Proline-rich polypeptides (PRP)
Proline-rich polypeptides (PRP)
PRPs are naturally occurring peptides that help the immune system respond appropriately to different challenges. Their role is less about increasing immune activity and more about supporting healthy immune balance.*
Vitamins, minerals, amino acids
Vitamins, minerals, amino acids
Colostrum contains a naturally occurring blend of essential nutrients, including vitamins A, D, E, B-complex vitamins, zinc, magnesium, and amino acids.
Who may benefit from a colostrum supplement?
Research on bovine colostrum is still evolving, but current evidence suggests it may be particularly helpful for:
- Athletes and active adults: Intense training can temporarily stress both the gut and immune system. Colostrum has been studied for its ability to help support gut barrier integrity and immune resilience during periods of heavy exercise.
- People looking to support gut health: Early research suggests colostrum may help maintain the intestinal lining and promote digestive comfort while supporting a balanced gut microbiome.
- Those navigating periods of stress: Travel, poor sleep, demanding work schedules, and other physical stressors can affect immune function. The immune-supportive compounds in colostrum may help support normal immune defenses during these times.
Comparing the best colostrum
|Brand
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|Includes a clinically studied ingredient for skin health
|For daily skin & joint support*
|Transparent Labs
|A high dose of colostrum
|Highly active individuals
|Kroma
|Dairy-free colostrum
|Those who avoid dairy
|Cowboy
|From whole bovine colostrum
|Fun, creamy flavors
|ARMRA
|Available in fruity flavors
|Those not wanting a creamy profile
What to look for in a colostrum supplement
Not all colostrum supplements are created equal. Here's what our experts recommend prioritizing:
- High IgG content: Many quality products standardize the amount of immunoglobulin G (IgG), one of colostrum's most researched bioactive compounds.
- Calf-first sourcing: Ethical manufacturers collect colostrum only after newborn calves have received the amount they need first.
- Grass-fed, pasture-raised cows: Sourcing can influence both quality and sustainability, so look for products made from grass-fed cattle raised without unnecessary antibiotics or added hormones.
- Third-party testing: Independent testing helps verify purity, potency, and quality, giving you greater confidence in what's on the label.
- Complementary ingredients: If your goals extend beyond gut and immune health, consider formulas that pair colostrum with other clinically studied ingredients.
Is colostrum worth taking?
Colostrum is one of the fastest-growing supplement categories, and while the science is promising, the research is still emerging. To date, the strongest evidence supports its role in gut health, immune function, and exercise recovery, while research on benefits like healthier skin and hair is still limited.
Because of that, it's worth looking beyond colostrum alone. Choosing a formula that combines high-quality bovine colostrum with other clinically studied ingredients for your specific health goals—whether that's gut health, skin, joints, or recovery—can help you get more comprehensive, evidence-backed support from a single daily supplement.
Our winner
After reviewing the best colostrum supplements on the market, mindbodygreen's body & beauty colostrum+ comes out on top. t pairs 2 grams of ethically sourced, grass-fed bovine colostrum (standardized to 20% IgG) with 300 milligrams of clinically studied Ovoderm® eggshell membrane—a natural source of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid shown to support skin hydration, elasticity, skin barrier function, and joint comfort.*
While research on colostrum's beauty benefits is still emerging, this thoughtful combination helps fill that gap by pairing it with an ingredient backed by human clinical research for skin and joint health. The vanilla-flavored powder mixes easily into water or smoothies, making it a simple daily addition for anyone looking to support their gut, immune system, skin, and recovery, all in one scoop.*