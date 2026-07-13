Best Clear Protein Of 2026 With Clean Ingredients
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect protein powder, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - clear whey protein+
Save 10% with code ROUNDUP
22 grams of clear whey isolate for a light, juice-like alternative to creamy protein shakes*
2.5 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs to support muscle recovery*
Refreshing flavors with no chalky texture or heavy aftertaste
Orgain - Clear Protein Powder - Watermelon
22g of whey protein with no foaming agents for a rich frothy top
Added collagen peptides (sourced from bovine)
Available in refreshing or watermelon or vibrant tropical punch
Legion - Clear Whey+
22g of Non-GMO whey protein isolate + 6.4g of BCAAs for muscle growth*
No sugar, soy, gluten, lactose, artificial sweeteners, flavors, food dyes, fillers, or other unnecessary junk
No added sugar & sweetened with Stevia leaf extract
Just Ingredients - Strawberry Slush Clear Protein Powder
20g of grass-fed whey protein isolate flavored with real fruit
Uses MCT oil as natural foaming agent (instead of other additives)
Available in 3 fruit-forward flavors, including strawberry, mango, & orange creamiscle
Why use protein powders?
Protein helps support muscle recovery, strength, satiety, and healthy aging.* While you can get protein from food, many adults struggle to reach their daily protein goals through diet alone.
A whey protein powder is one of the easiest ways to increase your intake without adding a lot of extra calories or prep time.
Benefits of protein powder
- Supports muscle growth and recovery*
- Helps preserve lean muscle during aging*
- Promotes satiety and healthy weight management*
- Convenient way to increase daily protein intake*
- Provides essential amino acids, including leucine*
Is clear protein powder better than regular whey?
Both traditional whey protein and clear whey come from milk and deliver high-quality, complete protein. The biggest difference is the taste and texture.
Traditional whey protein
- Thick, creamy, milkshake-like texture
- Often blended with milk or added to smoothies
- Great for meal replacements or post-workout shakes
Clear whey
- Light, juice-like consistency
- Crisp, refreshing flavors instead of rich or creamy ones
- Mixes easily with water and is ideal for anyone who doesn't enjoy traditional protein shakes
From a nutrition standpoint, both can support muscle recovery, strength, and daily protein intake.* Choosing between them mostly comes down to personal preference—but clear whey is a great refreshing option for those with shake fatigue.
Whey isolate vs. whey concentrate
Both come from milk, but they're processed differently.
Whey isolate
Whey isolate
- Higher protein percentage
- Less lactose
- Lower fat and carbs
- Better for most people
Whey concentrate
Whey concentrate
- Less processed
- Slightly more fat and carbohydrates
- Often less expensive
Is clear whey protein healthy?
Yes—for most healthy adults, whey protein is a safe and convenient way to increase your daily protein intake. Whey is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids your body needs to build and repair muscle.*
It's also naturally rich in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), including leucine, which plays an important role in muscle protein synthesis.* While whole foods should remain the foundation of your diet, a high-quality whey protein can help fill protein gaps on busy days or after workouts.*
Comparing the best clear protein powders
|Brand
|Protein
|Calories
|Known for
|mindbodygreen
|22g
|100
|Great taste with no chalkiness
|Orgain
|22g
|100
|No anti-foaming agents
|Legion
|22g
|100
|6.4g of BCAAs for muscle growth*
|Just Ingredients
|20g
|120
|Flavored with real fruit
What to look for in a protein powder
1.
At least 20 grams of protein
At least 20 grams of protein
Aim for a powder that provides 20–30 grams per serving.
2.
Whey isolate
Whey isolate
Whey isolate contains more protein and less lactose than concentrate, making it easier to digest for many people.
3.
Complete amino acid profile
Complete amino acid profile
Look for at least 2.5 grams of leucine and plenty of essential amino acids to support muscle protein synthesis.*
4.
Third-party testing
Third-party testing
Independent testing helps verify purity and ingredient quality.
5.
Clean ingredients
Clean ingredients
Choose products without:
- Artificial colors
- Artificial sweeteners
- Excess fillers
- Unnecessary gums
When should you drink protein powder?
Research shows most people wait to eat their protein1 until later in the day. However this makes you more susceptible to snacking and cravings.
Spreading protein out between breakfast, lunch, and dinner helps promote satiety between meals.*
That said, whey protein can be especially helpful:
- After a workout: Helps support muscle recovery and repair.*
- At breakfast: Adds high-quality protein to start your day.
- Between meals: Helps increase your daily protein intake and promote fullness.*
- On busy days: A convenient option when you don't have time to prepare a protein-rich meal.
How much protein do you need each day?
The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. However, many experts suggest that active adults and older adults may benefit from higher protein intakes to support muscle maintenance and recovery.*
Your exact needs depend on factors like your age, activity level, and health goals. If you're struggling to meet your daily target through food alone, adding a serving of whey protein can be an easy way to close the gap.*
Most people should aim for 100+ grams of protein per day or about 30g of protein per meal.
Who should take protein powder?
Whey protein can be a smart choice for:
- Adults trying to increase protein intake
- People building or maintaining muscle*
- Active adults and athletes*
- Older adults supporting healthy aging*
- Anyone looking for a convenient post-workout protein source
Can protein powder help with weight loss?
Whey protein isn't a weight-loss supplement, but it can support weight management as part of a balanced diet.
Protein helps promote feelings of fullness, which may make it easier to stick to your nutrition goals.* It also helps support lean muscle mass during periods of calorie restriction, which is important for maintaining a healthy metabolism.*
If weight loss is your goal, look for a whey protein that's high in protein, low in added sugar, and fits your overall calorie needs.*
FAQ
Is whey isolate better than whey concentrate?
For most people, yes. Whey isolate contains more protein and less lactose, making it easier to digest.
Our winner
After reviewing dozens of clear protein powders, mindbodygreen's clear whey protein+ stands out as the best overall. It delivers 22 grams of high-quality grass-fed whey isolate, provides essential amino acids to support muscle recovery,* and keeps the ingredient list clean and simple. It's an excellent choice for anyone looking to build muscle, recover faster, or simply get more protein each day.