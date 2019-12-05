mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Personal Growth

Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This December

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Image by mbg creative + custom

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 5, 2019
In this month's Well Read, we're sharing our favorite fiction and nonfiction picks, including a modern take on Little Women and an undeniably inspiring collection of Toni Morrison's writing. Whether you're looking for a perfect holiday present or just want to pick something up for yourself, here's what you should read this December.

Meg & Jo by Virginia Kantra

'Tis the season for Little Women remakes. Alongside Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated December 25 film release comes this modern retelling of the classic Louisa May Alcott tale. Told in alternating chapters from Meg's and Jo's perspectives, the book follows the sisters as they navigate life in the present day, taking a number of liberties from the original tale (there's blogging, goat farms, and plenty of babies). At its core, though, it's a book about sisterhood, navigating the world as a female, and how we contend with the ups and downs of life. A fun and lighthearted read. Meg & Jo by Virginia Kantra (December 3)

Anyone by Charles Soule

While looking for a cure for Alzheimer's, a scientist accidentally transfers her consciousness to her husband's body. Two decades later, the technology has become common, and individuals everywhere are trading bodies for temporary periods of time, both in legal ways and on an increasingly desperate black market. A masterful exploration of identity and the fraught and powerful relationship between our bodies and technology, this book will appeal to anyone who loves thought-provoking science fiction. Anyone by Charles Soule (December 3)

The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom by Toni Morrison

This beautiful book, with a forward from famed novelist Zadie Smith, collects snippets of Toni Morrison's writing over the years. Each bit is less than a paragraph long, and in that digestibility, readers are able to truly take in the wisdom that Morrison has shared in her fiction and nonfiction. Moving, uplifting, and empowering, this is perfect for a Morrison completist or an utter newbie who wants to experience the cultural impact of this Oprah-beloved icon. The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom by Toni Morrison (December 3)

All That's Bright And Gone by Eliza Nellums

Six-year-old Aoife serves as the unconventional narrator for this novel. She knows her brother is dead, but she doesn't know why or how, and as she dives deeper into the immediate mystery in her life, she's confronted by the greater mysteries about adulthood. The unique innocence and deep knowingness of childhood are sure to rouse emotions in this classic coming-of-age tale that fans of Jodi Picoult will love. All That's Bright and Gone by Eliza Nellums (December 10)

Regretting You by Colleen Hoover

While this is technically a young adult novel, the story, which centers around a 16-year-old and her mother, will appeal to readers of all ages. Morgan and her daughter have almost nothing in common and bicker constantly as Morgan tries to keep Clara from repeating her own mistakes. A tragic accident sends the family into upheaval, forcing both women to confront who they are and who they want to be. A book about grief, friendship, and mother-daughter relationships, it's at turns heartbreaking and ebullient (the romantic elements, in particular, are beautifully and joyfully rendered). Regretting You by Colleen Hoover (December 10)

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-books-this-month

Your article and new folder have been saved!