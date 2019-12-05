Regretting You by Colleen Hoover

While this is technically a young adult novel, the story, which centers around a 16-year-old and her mother, will appeal to readers of all ages. Morgan and her daughter have almost nothing in common and bicker constantly as Morgan tries to keep Clara from repeating her own mistakes. A tragic accident sends the family into upheaval, forcing both women to confront who they are and who they want to be. A book about grief, friendship, and mother-daughter relationships, it's at turns heartbreaking and ebullient (the romantic elements, in particular, are beautifully and joyfully rendered). Regretting You by Colleen Hoover (December 10)