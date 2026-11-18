Best Beauty Gifts Of 2026: 25 Picks They’ll Obsess Over
For the friend who never has time to book a facial, or the sister who lives for a fresh blowout, the best gift is skipping the appointment entirely. Our 2026 beauty picks bring salon results home: a handheld laser wand, a heated round brush, sun-cured gel nails that last two weeks.
Add a spa-worthy extra, like a plush terry robe or a gua sha-shaped soap for their stocking, and you’ve given them a whole self-care day sans the spa reservation.
BON CHARGE
Red Light Mask
Soft Services
Deskside
mindbodygreen
Radiant Glow Duo
T3
CeraBounce
Henry Rose
The Layering Collection
Suri
Pro 2.0 Electric Toothbrush
HigherDOSE
Pro Laser Renewal Wand
MERIT
Five Minute Morning
Sans
Filtered Showerhead
Aeston West
Cellevitae™ Signature Routine
Aerchitect
FOCUS Cognitive Reset Mist
VOESH
Gua Sha Cleansing Bar
Bur Bur
The Mermaid Bundle
mindbodygreen
body & beauty colostrum+
heyhae
Soft & Minimal Set
Dusen Dusen
Grasshopper Stripe Bathrobe
Danucera
Cerabalm
Bachca
Lymphatic Drainage Face Brush
bareMinerals
Kiss of Color Duo
Space of Time
Daily Awakening Balm
(plated)
Skin Science BODY Serum
MACHETE
Midi French Hair Pin
Primally Pure
The Jet Set
Atmosphera
BRIGHTEN COMPLEX Triple-C Defense Serum
Crown Affair
The Bestsellers Trio