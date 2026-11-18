mindbodygreen

Radiant Glow Duo

$93

Topical skin care is only half of the story—but the right nutrients can support a healthy glow from within.* This duo works on two fronts. beauty & gut collagen+ supplies the building blocks: 17.7 grams of grass-fed collagen, plus vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, biotin, and L-glutamine to support the body’s own collagen production and gut health.* best skin+ supports moisture and defense, with Ceramosides® to help skin hold on to hydration and AstaReal® astaxanthin to buffer against oxidative stress.*