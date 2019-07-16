Found: The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals On Healthy Kitchen Tools

It's Amazon Prime Day, which means that the online retailer is slashing prices on some of their most popular items until the end of July 16. Hidden among the myriad items with slashed prices are some amazing steals to make over your healthy kitchen. We sorted through everything to find the best of the best—here are our picks.

Vitamix 5200: The wellness world staple is on sale for $279.95, 38% off its typical price. A favorite of basically every healthy doctor and influencer, this high-powered blender makes quick work of green smoothies, soups, and more—you can even use it to make nut butter or grind your own oat flour!

Instant Pot DUO: The trendy Instant Pot is on sale for a whopping 57% off. For just $55.99, you can grab your own high-pressure cooker, which will let you make lectin-free legumes and cook your pastured meat directly from frozen.

SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker: When you have a SodaStream, you can easily make your own healthy sodas with flavored bitters or a splash of juice of choice (ginger and lemon is a wonderfully refreshing summer combo!). For Prime Day, the device is just $79.99, or 38% off.

purifyou Premium Reusable Produce Bags: Looking to cut down on plastic? Take these reusable produce bags with you to the store to store your broccoli, apples, and more. You can easily see through them to find all of your goodies in the fridge, and they're machine washable. For Prime Day, they're 49% off.

Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup: Keep this super-cute collapsible silicone cup in your bag so that you never need to use a cafe cup again. It's dishwasher-safe, comes in tons of Insta-friendly colors, and even comes with a reusable silicone straw that stores inside the cup. Snag one for just $13.99 for Prime Day.

Conscious Kitchenware Reusable Silicone Food Bags: These bags, which are 40% off for Prime Day, are essentially reusable Ziploc bags, made out of food-grade silicone. You can use them to freeze produce, store leftovers, brown bag your lunch, and more—they're safe for both boiling and freezing temperatures. When they're dirty, just pop 'em in the dishwasher.

Beeswax Wraps: These beeswax wraps form an airtight seal around your food, whether it's in a bowl (like leftovers) or free-standing (like cheese or bread). Give it a quick rinse and use it again and again, making plastic wrap a thing of the past. For Prime Day, you can get a three-pack for 25% off!