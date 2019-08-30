The Best Alternative Milks You Can Buy Right Now
So Delicious Dairy-Free Organic Almondmilk with Cashew
While we love the entirety of So Delicious's organic line for their simple, healthful ingredients, this particular milk is a standout for its flavor, which testers described as like "cookie dough" or "cereal milk." It has caramel, vanilla notes that are absolutely delicious and a creamy texture from a mix of almonds and cashews. We're also a huge fan of the plant-based bottle it's housed in! Organic Almondmilk with Cashew, So Delicious Dairy-Free ($5.39)
Califia Farms Chocolate Übermilk
What is Übermilk, you ask? Über is the German word for "above" or "over," and Califia Farms' new addition to the category definitely goes far above what you'd expect from a typical plant-based beverage. It's made from a mixture of oatmilk, pea protein, and flaxseed oil, which creates a thicker, richer texture than most plant-based alternative milks (the flax also adds heart-healthy ALA). The chocolate milk is one of the best we've tried, with a creamy texture that's as good sipped on its own as it is added to coffee, but the unsweetened and vanilla are worth trying as well. Chocolate Übermilk, Califia Farms ($42 for 6 bottles)
Ripple Unsweetened Original
Ripple's pea-protein-based line of milks have a lot going for them: They're free of dairy, nuts, lactose, and gluten, with 8 grams of plant-based protein per serving and 32 mg DHA omega-3s. We love the unsweetened version, which is delightfully creamy and blends well in smoothies, coffees, and teas. We also love the additional satiety that the protein offered, which helped keep testers full long after consuming the product. Unsweetened Original, Ripple ($5.29)
Bolthouse Farms Original Plant Protein Milk
This pea-protein-based plant milk is free from artificial preservatives, GMOs, and artificial flavors. It has a rich, creamy texture and a whopping 10 grams of protein (or 15% of your daily value) per serving, which helps with any blood sugar spikes and dips. It lacks the chalky flavor that many high-protein alt milks have, which makes this a perfect choice for things like cereal, where the flavor of the milk is front and center. Original Plant Protein Milk, Bolthouse Farms ($5.66)
Pacific Foods Hazelnut Unsweetened Original
While Pacific Foods makes a wide breadth of alternative milks, including rice, hemp, almond, cashew, and more, we love their hazelnut version, which has a unique flavor that makes it taste especially indulgent. Use it to fancy up a coffee-based drink, or to add interested to a cacao smoothie in the morning. It's unsweetened and carrageenan-free—plus, the Tetra Pak means it can be stored at room temperature until opened, so you can have it on hand whenever you need it. Hazelnut Unsweetened Original, Pacific Foods ($2.99)
Maple Pecan MALK
This is the first pecan milk we've tried, and we have to say, we're hooked. MALK makes alternative milks with super-simple ingredients—this one contains just organic pecans, organic maple syrup, natural vanilla flavor derived from vanilla beans, Himalayan salt, and filtered water. We love how the warm, comforting flavor enhances anything it comes in contact with, from baked goods to protein shakes. The Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Malk is worth a try, too. Maple Pecan, MALK ($7.29)
Good Mylk Co. Almond Mylk Concentrate
Good Mylk Co. takes a different approach than many other companies, offering frozen packets of alternative milk concentrate designed to be thawed at home and blended with water to make the product. The result is a caliber of ingredients that it's hard to find in shelf-stable or refrigerated varieties, with sprouted almonds, alkaline water, and mineral salt—and nothing else, including any preservatives or gums. While that quality comes with a price, this is a great option to explore if you have an especially sensitive stomach and want to avoid any extra ingredients. Almond Mylk Concentrate, Good Mylk Co. ($67.49 for a 6-pack)
