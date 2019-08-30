The Best Alternative Milks You Can Buy Right Now

Califia Farms Chocolate Übermilk

What is Übermilk, you ask? Über is the German word for "above" or "over," and Califia Farms' new addition to the category definitely goes far above what you'd expect from a typical plant-based beverage. It's made from a mixture of oatmilk, pea protein, and flaxseed oil, which creates a thicker, richer texture than most plant-based alternative milks (the flax also adds heart-healthy ALA). The chocolate milk is one of the best we've tried, with a creamy texture that's as good sipped on its own as it is added to coffee, but the unsweetened and vanilla are worth trying as well. Chocolate Übermilk, Califia Farms ($42 for 6 bottles)







