Shilajit is unique in that, while it's classified as an adaptogen, it's not technically an "herb" but a mineral-rich substance formed by the compression of organic material between layers of rock over hundreds of thousands of years. It's often used in powder form and frequently added to drinks, teas, or elixirs. This adaptogen has over 85 minerals and has been found to reduce the effects of chronic fatigue syndrome, iron-deficiency anemia, high altitude sickness, and more. It's also rich in the hard-to-get nutrient fulvic acid, which reduces inflammation and may protect against free radicals14 and cellular damage, in turn slowing the aging process.