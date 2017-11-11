Here's How To Safely Forage Your Own Food Outdoors

At the age of 10, I was constantly sick and suffering everything from chest infections to tonsillitis. Once I was diagnosed with an immune deficiency, I cleaned up my routine by quitting wheat and dairy, keeping processed foods to a minimum—and taking an herbal tincture daily. I'd dilute the alcoholic extract of plant material in water three times a day, and—despite the odd looks I'd get when I pulled the dark, smelly "potion" out of my backpack in the school cafeteria—my symptoms disappeared within a month.

This opened my eyes to the power of plants and nature in general. Since then, no matter where I've lived, I’ve made it a point to forage for food, fresh herbs, and medicine.