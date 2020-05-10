7 Reminders That Good News Is Very Much Still Out There
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
May 10, 2020 — 19:14 PM
Amid a global pandemic, people are continuing to remind us of the good that's still out there. Whether they're donating money, food, or their own blood, here are some of the things we loved seeing in the headlines:
- To help honor the heroes that have emerged during this pandemic, toymaker Mattel has released a special edition line modeled after doctors, nurses, delivery drivers, and more. For every item purchased from the "Thank You Heroes" collection, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a fund that focuses on providing supplies to front-line health care workers and their families.
- Brooklyn Roasting company has been using their delivery van to make their way around NYC, donating coffee to nearby hospitals and providing some much-needed relief to hospital staff.
- Yogurt brand (and more recently, oat milk producer) Chobani has launched a new program to help provide critical support to those in need. With Chobani Pantry, the New-York–based cafe is now functioning as a food pantry, offering free food and resources to anyone who may need it. According to CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, "This commitment builds on the one million cups of yogurt we've donated to our communities over the past few weeks."
- One of our favorite environmental activists, 17-year-old Greta Thunberg recently won the Human Act Award, giving her a $100,000 prize. Thunberg donated the money in its entirety to UNICEF, starting a campaign to support the children who have been most affected by COVID-19.
- In a new initiative to bring together farmers and families in need, grocery chain Publix has been purchasing fresh produce and milk directly from struggling farmers and donating it to food banks in their nearby communities. "In addition to providing much-needed produce and milk to food banks, this initiative provides financial support to farmers during this challenging time," said Publix CEO Todd Jones in a news release. "We're honored to be able to work with these groups and do good together for our communities."
- Composer and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has launched an online program to help kids learn at home. Called #EduHam at Home, the program aims to help students learn about American history and exercise their creativity. The end of the program gives children the opportunity to create and perform their own musical theater pieces based on what they learned.
- While we were all relieved to hear that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were safe and in recovery at home after contracting COVID-19, Hanks made headlines this week once again by donating plasma in an effort to combat those still infected with the virus. Wilson also posted a photo of herself getting tested for the antibodies, in hopes she will be able to donate plasma as well.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.