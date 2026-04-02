Personality plays a strong role in your ability to work with managers, colleagues, customers, and clients. As an introvert, you might freeze up when faced with questions that feel personal. But if you defer to the cautious and shy side of your personality, your strong points won't come through in full color. I suggest asking three people, such as a friend, colleague, and relative, to select six to eight adjectives they think best describe you. Their lists will provide insight into how others perceive you—they may observe strengths you don't realize you possess. Then, when it comes to describing yourself, you'll have several descriptive terms at your fingertips.