6-Ingredient Chocolate Protein Cookies
We all need something sweet in our life, and I am no exception, so if we are going eat something sweet, let’s make it delicious and healthy too. These are my protein cookies; they last up to a week in the fridge and I use either Huel or PhD as a protein source.
Ingredients
Makes 12 cookies
- 250g (9oz) chunky peanut butter
- 75g (3oz) honey
- 1 large egg
- 75g (3oz) chocolate whey protein powder
- 100ml (31/2fl oz) milk
- 40g (11/2oz) white chocolate drops
Equipment 30cm x 22cm x 2.5cm (12in x 9in x 1in) baking trays
Protein Check
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/400°F/gas mark 6. Line the baking trays with greaseproof paper.
- Place all the ingredients except the chocolate drops into a mixing bowl. Mix to a dough, then add in the chocolate drops. Divide the mixture into 12 balls and place on the baking trays. Bake for 12 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and use the back of a fork to gently press the cookies down. Transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool. Store in an airtight container until ready to eat.
Excerpted from Eat to Your Heart's Content by Sat Bains. Photographs by Jodi Hinds. Published by Kyle Books, an imprint of Octopus Publishing Group (Hachette UK).
