Recipes

6-Ingredient Chocolate Protein Cookies 

Author:
Satwant Singh 'Sat' Bains
February 14, 2024
Chef
By Satwant Singh 'Sat' Bains
chocolate cookies
Image by Jodi Hinds
February 14, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We all need something sweet in our life, and I am no exception, so if we are going eat something sweet, let’s make it delicious and healthy too. These are my protein cookies; they last up to a week in the fridge and I use either Huel or PhD as a protein source.

Ingredients

Makes 12 cookies

  • 250g (9oz) chunky peanut butter
  • 75g (3oz) honey
  • 1 large egg
  • 75g (3oz) chocolate whey protein powder
  • 100ml (31/2fl oz) milk
  • 40g (11/2oz) white chocolate drops

Equipment 30cm x 22cm x 2.5cm (12in x 9in x 1in) baking trays

Protein Check

Each cookie contains about 10 grams of protein.
  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/400°F/gas mark 6. Line the baking trays with greaseproof paper.
  2. Place all the ingredients except the chocolate drops into a mixing bowl. Mix to a dough, then add in the chocolate drops. Divide the mixture into 12 balls and place on the baking trays. Bake for 12 minutes.
  3. Remove from the oven and use the back of a fork to gently press the cookies down. Transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool. Store in an airtight container until ready to eat.

Excerpted from Eat to Your Heart's Content by Sat Bains. Photographs by Jodi Hinds. Published by Kyle Books, an imprint of Octopus Publishing Group (Hachette UK).

grass-fed whey protein isolate+

25 grams of clean protein to support lean muscle mass*

More On This Topic

This Bright Green Soup Packs More Than A Pound Of Spinach
Recipes

This Bright Green Soup Packs More Than A Pound Of Spinach

Julius Roberts

10 Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes That Will Actually Fill You Up
Functional Food

10 Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes That Will Actually Fill You Up

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

The Recipe My Italian Grandmother Used To Turn Stale Bread Into Dinner
Recipes

The Recipe My Italian Grandmother Used To Turn Stale Bread Into Dinner

Laura Vitale

These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat
Recipes

These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat

Robert Downey Jr. & Thomas Kostigen

These High-Protein Strawberry Cheesecake Oats Keep You Full & Taste Like Dessert
Recipes

These High-Protein Strawberry Cheesecake Oats Keep You Full & Taste Like Dessert

Jamie Schneider

