Recipes

6-Ingredient Chocolate Protein Cookies

Author:
Satwant Singh 'Sat' Bains
February 28, 2026
Chef
By Satwant Singh 'Sat' Bains
chocolate cookies
Image by Jodi Hinds
February 28, 2026
We all need something sweet in our lives, and I am no exception, so if we are going to eat something sweet, let's make it delicious and healthy, too.

These are my protein cookies; they last up to a week in the fridge, and I use either Huel or Ph.D. as a protein source.

Makes 12 cookies

Ingredients

  • 250 g (9 oz) chunky peanut butter
  • 75 g (3 oz) honey
  • 1 large egg
  • 75 g (3 oz) chocolate whey protein powder
  • 100 ml (3½ fl oz) milk
  • 40 g (1½ oz) white chocolate drops

Equipment 30 cm x 22 cm x 2.5 cm (12 in x 9 in x 1 in) baking trays

Protein Check

Each cookie contains about 10 grams of protein.
  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/400°F/gas mark 6. Line the baking trays with greaseproof paper.
  2. Place all the ingredients except the chocolate drops into a mixing bowl. Mix to a dough, then add the chocolate drops. Divide the mixture into 12 balls and place on the baking trays. Bake for 12 minutes.
  3. Remove from the oven and use the back of a fork to gently press the cookies down. Transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool. Store in an airtight container until ready to eat.

Nutritional information per cookie: 195 calories, 11 grams protein, 12 grams fat, 12 grams carbohydrates.

Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.

Excerpted from Eat to Your Heart's Content by Sat Bains. Photographs by Jodi Hinds. Published by Kyle Books, an imprint of Octopus Publishing Group (Hachette UK).