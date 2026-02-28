6-Ingredient Chocolate Protein Cookies
We all need something sweet in our lives, and I am no exception, so if we are going to eat something sweet, let's make it delicious and healthy, too.
These are my protein cookies; they last up to a week in the fridge, and I use either Huel or Ph.D. as a protein source.
Makes 12 cookies
Ingredients
- 250 g (9 oz) chunky peanut butter
- 75 g (3 oz) honey
- 1 large egg
- 75 g (3 oz) chocolate whey protein powder
- 100 ml (3½ fl oz) milk
- 40 g (1½ oz) white chocolate drops
Equipment 30 cm x 22 cm x 2.5 cm (12 in x 9 in x 1 in) baking trays
Protein Check
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/400°F/gas mark 6. Line the baking trays with greaseproof paper.
- Place all the ingredients except the chocolate drops into a mixing bowl. Mix to a dough, then add the chocolate drops. Divide the mixture into 12 balls and place on the baking trays. Bake for 12 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and use the back of a fork to gently press the cookies down. Transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool. Store in an airtight container until ready to eat.
Nutritional information per cookie: 195 calories, 11 grams protein, 12 grams fat, 12 grams carbohydrates.
Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.
Excerpted from Eat to Your Heart's Content by Sat Bains. Photographs by Jodi Hinds. Published by Kyle Books, an imprint of Octopus Publishing Group (Hachette UK).