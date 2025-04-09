This 5-Step Home Cleanse Will Get You Decluttered In Just An Afternoon

No matter how speedy you are, a deep home declutter won't happen in a day. So the last step of this cleanse is to take 10 minutes to schedule the dates you will tackle each area of your home. Divide everything in a way that feels doable for you. For example, Saturday, January 11, 9 a.m. to noon can be "Wardrobe," Saturday, January 18, 9 a.m. to noon can be "Kitchen Cabinets." It's not a bad idea to enlist the help of a friend for this part. Having an accountability buddy will deter you from canceling or pushing your plans, and it also makes the day more fun.