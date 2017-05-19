5 Reasons Dog Owners Are Healthier Than The Rest Of Us

One thing dogs are great at is living in the moment and being totally present for everything they do. While some pups can absolutely get distracted by the whiff of food or a squeaky toy, most of them have an incredible ability to totally immerse themselves in whatever they’re doing at any given time. It could be the thrill of the chase in hot pursuit of a squirrel, devouring a meal without glancing up, or simply sitting perfectly still without fidgeting, wriggling, or shifting positions incessantly. Dog owners can learn a thing or two from their canine counterparts and practice mindful stillness, simple gratitude, or complete and utter presence in the things they do.