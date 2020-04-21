mindbodygreen

Good News Still Exists: Here Are 5 Heartwarming Headlines For Today

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
April 21, 2020 — 16:19 PM

As we all push through another week of this global crisis, we are continuing to look for the acts of kindness that remind us of the good that still exists in the world. Here are some favorites from this week:

1. For health care workers that can't go back home: In an initiative called "Rooms for Responders," Marriott has committed to providing $10 million worth of hotel stays for health care workers free of charge.

2. For hospitals that need essentials: Water producer Evian is donating over 195,000 to hospitals and health care workers in New York City. In another initiative to provide sustenance to hospitals and health care workers, breakfast bar company Over Easy has donated its bars to hospitals all across the country, keeping our health care workers healthy and energized. To help those working around the clock, Keurig Dr Pepper has launched an initiative titled "Fueling the Frontline," donating coffee, beverages, and Keurig brewers to hospitals nationwide.

3. To remind us that real beauty is on the inside: Dove has launched a new beauty campaign focused on honoring the efforts of health care workers across the world. Called "Courage Is Beautiful," the campaign consists of images of people working on the front lines, photographed by Alberto Giuliani.  

4. To feed struggling families: For restaurant workers that are struggling financially from the impacts of COVID-19, Panera has initiated a program for all of their employees called "Feeding Our Family," where employees can pick up free meals at their local cafe. Food and beverage corporation PepsiCo has partnered with No Kid Hungry to provide meals to children who are missing out on their school-provided meals due to closure. Named "Give Meals, Give Hope," the campaign's goal is to ensure that all children are provided with three meals a day.

5. To keep the kids happy: In partnership with Good360, the Toys for Tots program has donated over 2 million toys to families in need across the globe. With many families stuck in quarantine together, these donations will offer both entertainment and education to the children who need it most.

Be sure to check out some of our other good news roundups.

