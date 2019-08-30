5 Healthy Cocktails & Mocktails To Say Goodbye To Summer This Weekend

Is there anything that says summer like lemonade? This version is kicked up with strawberries (this is a great way to use any on their last legs) and mint, for a healthier take on a mojito. In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 lemons, quartered, with 3 whole strawberries and a small handful of mint leaves until the juice releases. Add a few ice cubes, 1 tablespoon of honey, and lemon juice and 1 ounce of rum (we like Drake's Organic White Rum). Shake well, then strain into an ice-filled glass, topping with sparkling water. Garnish with a slice of strawberry and lemon.