This year, The Global Wellness Summit will be hosted in the picturesque St. Andrews, Scotland. Each year, the conference brings together leaders from across the world to discuss the business of wellness—and how they can shape the industry for the better. In addition to the normal topics discussed annually (such as longevity, sustainability, wellness policy, technology, and more), this year's theme is "A Watershed Moment," so the conference will dive deeper into the topic of water and well-being. This year's conference will include speakers like longevity expert Wim Hof, executive and sustainability specialist Robert Hammond (the man behind The High Line), and behavioral scientist Jemma King, Ph.D.