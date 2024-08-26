Skip to Content
Personal Growth

The Best Global Wellness Conferences & Summits Of 2024 & Beyond

Alexandra B. Engler
Author:
Alexandra B. Engler
August 26, 2024
Alexandra B. Engler
Branded Content Editor
By Alexandra B. Engler
Branded Content Editor
Alexandra Engler is the branded content editor at mindbodygreen where she produces editorial projects for trusted brand partners. She is also the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School.
August 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There's nothing more inspiring than being around like-minded folks with a shared mission—swapping ideas, embracing new goals, and challenging each other to reach new heights. That inspiration becomes even more impactful when the shared mission is your own health and well-being. 

Wellness retreats and conferences are an excellent way to meet other enthusiasts, connect with top experts, hone your own habits, and explore the latest tech, research, and innovations. These gatherings can be the refueling your body and mind need, inspiring you to try something new or reignite your well-being passions. 

Of course, conferences and retreats are an investment, both for time and cost—so you'll want to find one that offers exactly what you're looking for. That's why we rounded up the five conferences and summits we're most excited about in 2024 and beyond, so you can feel confident that you're embarking on an exciting, invigorating new endeavor. 

Best overall: Eudēmonia 

Eudēmonia Summit 2024 Details
Image by Eudēmonia / Eudēmonia

If there's one wellness event we're looking forward to in 2024, it's the Eudēmonia Summit. Eudēmonia is Greek for "human flourishing" or "well-being," and that is exactly what the three-day transformative weekend is sure to inspire. 

Bringing together some of the most innovative, forward-thinking minds in health and wellness, the Eudēmonia Summit is a place for people to connect, exchange ideas, and learn about new developments from top experts in their fields. Just to name a few notable names on the lineup: neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, Ph.D.; functional medicine practitioner Mark Hyman, M.D.; muscle health expert Gabrielle Lyon, D.O. 

While these names are enough to get us excited, there's so much more to explore at the conference. The summit will include 20-plus active venues with hundreds of daily sessions (from talks and treatments to movement and mindfulness sessions). There will also be an expo, so you can discover cutting-edge brands and products that will shape wellness trends for years to come.

This is for those who want to be proactive in their health, learn how to build stronger, more resilient bodies, and live long, flourishing lives. Sounds like you, doesn't it? 

Details:

Sale alert:

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, Eudēmonia is offering their only sale of the year. Use promo code LABORDAY100 at checkout for $100 off on any 3-day badge.

Best for holistic beauty: Enchant at Canyon Ranch 

Made for beauty insiders—and those who want to become beauty insiders—this getaway at the Canyon Ranch's Berkshires location in Lenox, Massachusetts, lets you explore products, treatments, and classes in the world-famous resort. 

During your stay, you'll have the opportunity to take wellness classes (over 35 options daily, including workouts), experience skin care treatments, have consultations with experts, try and take home countless beauty products, and hear keynote addresses on a range of inspiring topics. 

You can also mingle with top beauty professionals—while the lineup for this year's event hasn't been announced yet, past guests have included influential beauty experts such as esthetician and brand founder Joanna Czech, Sheena Zadeh-Daly of Kosas, and Janet Gurwitch of Laura Mercier

Details:

Best for sustainability & global health: The Global Wellness Summit

This year, The Global Wellness Summit will be hosted in the picturesque St. Andrews, Scotland. Each year, the conference brings together leaders from across the world to discuss the business of wellness—and how they can shape the industry for the better. In addition to the normal topics discussed annually (such as longevity, sustainability, wellness policy, technology, and more), this year's theme is "A Watershed Moment," so the conference will dive deeper into the topic of water and well-being. This year's conference will include speakers like longevity expert Wim Hof, executive and sustainability specialist Robert Hammond (the man behind The High Line), and behavioral scientist Jemma King, Ph.D

Details:

Best for professionals & corporations: The Workplace Wellness Conference & Exhibition 

The best way to make a business thrive is to prioritize your workplace wellness culture. And if you want help fostering that sort of environment, turn to The Workplace Wellness Conference. Bringing together professionals—like HR managers, corporate well-being directors, top mental health researchers, and wellness educators—this conference will explore the leading trends in workplace health. 

The topics cover everything you need to know to help navigate the modern workforce: Find ways to help reduce office anxiety, explore how to foster a thriving work-life balance, and bolster resilience in the workplace.

Details:

Best for medical professionals: Spring Congress on Anti-Aging and Longevity Medicine

For medical and health professionals interested in longevity science and regenerative medicine, take your practice to the next level by attending the Spring Congress on Anti-Aging and Longevity Medicine 2025. Hosted by global leader of longevity medicine American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, this conference focuses on the evolving landscape of cognitive longevity, gut health, and hormonal harmony. While they’re still building out the schedule and faculty for the 2025 spring conference, the academy has previously hosted special guests such as David Sinclair, Ph.D., and Serena Poon, C.N

Details:

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

more Mindfulness
