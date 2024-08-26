Advertisement
The Best Global Wellness Conferences & Summits Of 2024 & Beyond
There's nothing more inspiring than being around like-minded folks with a shared mission—swapping ideas, embracing new goals, and challenging each other to reach new heights. That inspiration becomes even more impactful when the shared mission is your own health and well-being.
Wellness retreats and conferences are an excellent way to meet other enthusiasts, connect with top experts, hone your own habits, and explore the latest tech, research, and innovations. These gatherings can be the refueling your body and mind need, inspiring you to try something new or reignite your well-being passions.
Of course, conferences and retreats are an investment, both for time and cost—so you'll want to find one that offers exactly what you're looking for. That's why we rounded up the five conferences and summits we're most excited about in 2024 and beyond, so you can feel confident that you're embarking on an exciting, invigorating new endeavor.
Best overall: Eudēmonia
If there's one wellness event we're looking forward to in 2024, it's the Eudēmonia Summit. Eudēmonia is Greek for "human flourishing" or "well-being," and that is exactly what the three-day transformative weekend is sure to inspire.
Bringing together some of the most innovative, forward-thinking minds in health and wellness, the Eudēmonia Summit is a place for people to connect, exchange ideas, and learn about new developments from top experts in their fields. Just to name a few notable names on the lineup: neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, Ph.D.; functional medicine practitioner Mark Hyman, M.D.; muscle health expert Gabrielle Lyon, D.O.
While these names are enough to get us excited, there's so much more to explore at the conference. The summit will include 20-plus active venues with hundreds of daily sessions (from talks and treatments to movement and mindfulness sessions). There will also be an expo, so you can discover cutting-edge brands and products that will shape wellness trends for years to come.
This is for those who want to be proactive in their health, learn how to build stronger, more resilient bodies, and live long, flourishing lives. Sounds like you, doesn't it?
Details:
- Dates: November 1-3, 2024
- Location: West Palm Beach, Florida
- Learn more: Find more info here
- Follow along: @EudemoniaSummit
Sale alert:
Best for holistic beauty: Enchant at Canyon Ranch
Made for beauty insiders—and those who want to become beauty insiders—this getaway at the Canyon Ranch's Berkshires location in Lenox, Massachusetts, lets you explore products, treatments, and classes in the world-famous resort.
During your stay, you'll have the opportunity to take wellness classes (over 35 options daily, including workouts), experience skin care treatments, have consultations with experts, try and take home countless beauty products, and hear keynote addresses on a range of inspiring topics.
You can also mingle with top beauty professionals—while the lineup for this year's event hasn't been announced yet, past guests have included influential beauty experts such as esthetician and brand founder Joanna Czech, Sheena Zadeh-Daly of Kosas, and Janet Gurwitch of Laura Mercier.
Details:
- Dates: October 20-25, 2024
- Location: Canyon Ranch at the Berkshires in Lenox, Massachusetts
- Learn more: Find more info here
- Follow along: @CanyonRanch
Best for sustainability & global health: The Global Wellness Summit
This year, The Global Wellness Summit will be hosted in the picturesque St. Andrews, Scotland. Each year, the conference brings together leaders from across the world to discuss the business of wellness—and how they can shape the industry for the better. In addition to the normal topics discussed annually (such as longevity, sustainability, wellness policy, technology, and more), this year's theme is "A Watershed Moment," so the conference will dive deeper into the topic of water and well-being. This year's conference will include speakers like longevity expert Wim Hof, executive and sustainability specialist Robert Hammond (the man behind The High Line), and behavioral scientist Jemma King, Ph.D.
Details:
- Dates: November 4-7, 2024
- Location: St. Andrews, Scotland
- Learn more: Find more info here
- Follow along: @globalwellnesssummit
Best for professionals & corporations: The Workplace Wellness Conference & Exhibition
The best way to make a business thrive is to prioritize your workplace wellness culture. And if you want help fostering that sort of environment, turn to The Workplace Wellness Conference. Bringing together professionals—like HR managers, corporate well-being directors, top mental health researchers, and wellness educators—this conference will explore the leading trends in workplace health.
The topics cover everything you need to know to help navigate the modern workforce: Find ways to help reduce office anxiety, explore how to foster a thriving work-life balance, and bolster resilience in the workplace.
Details:
- Dates: November 21-22
- Loation: Marietta, Georgia
- Learn more: Find more info here
- Follow along: @wwconferences
Best for medical professionals: Spring Congress on Anti-Aging and Longevity Medicine
For medical and health professionals interested in longevity science and regenerative medicine, take your practice to the next level by attending the Spring Congress on Anti-Aging and Longevity Medicine 2025. Hosted by global leader of longevity medicine American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, this conference focuses on the evolving landscape of cognitive longevity, gut health, and hormonal harmony. While they’re still building out the schedule and faculty for the 2025 spring conference, the academy has previously hosted special guests such as David Sinclair, Ph.D., and Serena Poon, C.N.
Details:
- Dates: April 24–26, 2025
- Location: West Palm Beach, Florida
- Learn more: Find more info here
- Follow along: @redefiningmedicine
